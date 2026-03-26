Suspected Kuki militants attacked an Indian Army post in Manipur's Phougakchao Awang Leikai. Army and CRPF personnel retaliated, leading to a 30-minute gunfight. A joint security operation has since been launched in the area.

Suspected armed Kuki militants opened fire near Phouljang and Gothol, targeting an Indian Army post in Phougakchao Awang Leikai, said Manipur Police on Thursday. The incident occured late on Wednesday night.

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In a post shared on X, Manipur Police wrote, "On 25 March 2026, at approximately 11:40 PM, suspected armed Kuki militants opened fire in the general area of Phouljang/Gothol, directing their fire towards an Indian Army post in Phougakchao Awang Leikai."

The statement added that the Indian Army and the 58th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) "responded swiftly by returning fire towards the source, resulting in an exchange that lasted approximately 30 minutes".

Manipur Police further said, "From the early hours of 26 March 2026, a combined operation was launched by the Indian Army, CRPF, Manipur Police and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), in the general area where the firing took place and the adjoining hill areas."

The situation continues to be closely monitored, and security forces will maintain operations in the surrounding hill areas, said the police. Authorities urged caution, saying, "Civilians are requested to refrain from spreading rumours and to verify information before sharing."

Other Security Operations in Manipur

Earlier, security forces in Manipur arrested an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei-led faction) from Patsoi under Patsoi police station, and dismantled six bunkers illegally constructed in Imphal West district.

According to a press release, during the operation, a mobile phone was seized from the arrested individual. The overall law-and-order situation in the state during the last 24 hours was normal.

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

As per the press note, "In continuation of the operation by security forces, which commenced yesterday, 06 (six) bunkers illegally constructed were dismantled on Wednesday, March 25, at Litan and Mongkat Chepu upper village areas."

Following the operation, the majority of bunkers in the violence-affected Litan area have been rendered ineffective. Security forces continue to remain alert, and troops are strategically deployed to prevent the escalation of violence in the area.