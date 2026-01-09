Manipur security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Kangpokpi district amid ongoing operations. An RPF/PLA cadre and an arms smuggler were arrested, while 4.3 kg of heroin was seized and 20 acres of poppy fields were destroyed.

Security forces in Manipur continued their extensive search, combing and area domination operations across vulnerable and fringe areas of the state on Thursday, while the overall law and order situation in the state remained normal in the last 24 hours.

Large Arms Cache Seized in Kangpokpi

According to an official statement from the Manipur Police, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during an operation on January 8 in the Songjang (Pakang) area under Kangpokpi Police Station in Kangpokpi district. The seized items included three local made pumpi guns, one Excalibur rifle with a magazine, one .303 rifle with magazine, two local made .22 pistols with magazines, five 5.56 mm live rounds ammunition, five empty cartridges of 12 bore action rifle, one local made pumpi empty shell, six local made pumpi live shells, and 11 local made 12 bolt action rifles.

Key Arrests in Crackdown on Illegal Activities

In separate intelligence-based operations aimed at curbing extortion and criminal activities, the statement said that security forces arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA on January 7 from Khurai Ahongei under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. The arrested individual was identified as Chandam Rabichandra alias Ibomcha (30) of Uyumpok Maning Leikai. One mobile phone was seized from his possession.

On the same day, Manipur Police also arrested an alleged arms smuggler, identified as Hungo Dickson alias Ason (40) of Pungpun village in Kamjong district, from Kairang Makha Leikai under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was recovered from him.

Illegal Liquor Seized

Meanwhile, security forces apprehended Krishna Mohon Namasudra (55) from Latingkhal Part-II in Jiribam district on January 7. During the operation, 20 litres of DIC liquor and 44 bottles (180 ml each) of different brands of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were seized.

Major Anti-Narcotics Operation

In a major anti-narcotics operation, a combined team of security forces and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials arrested two drug smugglers on January 7 from the area between Maukot village and Singngat in Churachandpur district. The arrested persons were identified as Hangkhankap and Khupjamal. Authorities seized 4.3 kilograms of heroin powder contained in 320 soap cases, along with one Bolero four-wheeler and one Bajaj Avenger two-wheeler. A case has been registered by the DRI for further investigation, the statement further read.

Poppy Fields Destroyed

As part of efforts to curb illegal poppy cultivation, security forces, along with the Forest Department, destroyed around 20 acres of poppy fields at Thinghangjang Hill under Churachandpur Police Station on January 8. Two huts found at the plantation site were also set ablaze.

Highway Security and Public Advisory

Police further informed that the movement of 178 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was ensured under strict security arrangements, with convoys provided in sensitive stretches to guarantee safe passage.

Authorities have urged the public not to believe rumours or fall for fake videos and social media posts. The police warned that circulating false information would invite legal action and urged people to verify information through the Central Control Room. The statement added that the public has also been requested to voluntarily return looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the nearest police station or security forces immediately. (ANI)