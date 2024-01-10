Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gautam Adani commits Rs 2 lakh crore investment, vows 1 lakh jobs for Gujarat in next 5 years

    In a momentous announcement at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, unveiled an ambitious investment plan. He revealed the conglomerate's intention to infuse a staggering Rs 2 lakh crore into Gujarat's green energy and renewable sectors over the next five years.

    This colossal investment pledge, made during the summit, aims not only to bolster sustainable energy in the state but also to create over 1 lakh job opportunities, cementing Adani Group's pivotal role in steering India toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

    In a rare occasion, UAE President speaks at Vibrant Gujarat 2024; PM Modi lauds 'brother' Al Nahyan

    Adani's visionary strategy aligns the conglomerate with global efforts to combat climate change, positioning it as a front-runner in India's transition to green energy. "We're forging a comprehensive renewable energy ecosystem for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Adani emphasized, pledging substantial funds toward this monumental initiative.

    Highlighting India's economic strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Adani referenced the Adani Group's prior commitment of Rs 55,000 crore by 2025, a target they've nearly surpassed, having already injected Rs 50,000 crore into various sectors. "Our promise of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs has been substantially surpassed," Adani proudly declared.

    Beyond the investment, Adani Group's venture into a 30 GW green energy park in Kutch, spanning 25 square kilometers—a project potentially visible from space—stands as a testament to their commitment to sustainable development. He underscored India's exceptional economic growth since 2014, registering a remarkable 185% GDP growth and a 165% surge in per capita income, overcoming various geopolitical and pandemic-induced challenges.

    'Making impossible possible': Mukesh Ambani on meaning of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' to friends worldwide -WATCH

    Adani applauded Vibrant Gujarat as a pinnacle of Prime Minister Modi's vision, acknowledging its scale, governance, and transformative impact on India's industrial landscape. He credited the summit for fostering healthy competition and collaboration among states, reshaping India's industrial trajectory.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
