No power can stop India from becoming $35 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Vibrant Gujarat 2024

Ambani underscored the broader implications of AI for inclusive growth. Reliance Retail, in collaboration with partners, aims to empower farmers and small-scale merchants, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

In a groundbreaking announcement at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, Mukesh Ambani revealed that Gujarat has achieved full 5G enablement, a technological milestone surpassing many countries globally. This cutting-edge connectivity is expected to pave the way for significant advancements in various sectors. Ambani emphasised the transformative impact of 5G-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) on the job market. The integration of 5G technology is anticipated to create millions of novel employment opportunities, fostering a dynamic economic landscape.

Ambani urged the younger generation to seize the current era of innovation, emphasising the conducive environment for entrepreneurial endeavours. He asserted that India, with its unstoppable momentum, is on track to achieve a $35 trillion economy by the year 2047.

Furthermore, the convergence of 5G and AI is set to revolutionise key sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture. The summit highlighted the potential emergence of AI-driven professionals in fields like medicine, education, and farming, indicating a paradigm shift in traditional approaches.

In a bid to position Gujarat as a trailblazer in innovation and sustainability, Reliance announced the establishment of a carbon fibre facility in the state. The company also expressed its commitment to fostering a circular economy, signalling a strategic move towards environmentally conscious practices.

The summit witnessed Reliance and Reliance Foundation joining forces with various partners to enhance education, sports, and skills infrastructure. The collaborative efforts are geared towards elevating the overall quality of life and opportunities for the people of Gujarat.