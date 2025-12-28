Manipur entrepreneur Moirangthem Seth feels "very happy and proud" after PM Modi recognised his efforts to bring solar power to remote communities in the 129th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', saying the praise gives him the courage to go further.

Entrepreneur Moirangthem Seth, whose efforts to bring solar power to remote communities in Manipur were recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 129th edition of Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, said that he felt "very happy and proud" that his work has been acknowledged at the national level.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I feel thrilled and proud of today's Mann Ki Baat because the Prime Minister of India has recognised our work. We're really grateful for his kind words, and his inspiring words give us the courage to go further," Seth said, describing what the recognition means to him and his community.

A Mission to End Darkness

Seth, who grew up in a small town in Manipur with an irregular power supply, said frequent electricity outages motivated him to develop a solution for remote areas that still lack consistent grid power.

"Growing up in a very faraway place from the city, we encountered many cases of irregular power supply during our childhood. The grid line was improved 5 to 7 years ago, but we still believe we need a power system for rural communities that are somewhat more remote. When I go to remote places, I still find places without electricity," he explained.

"I felt that I must do something about this. A solar power system is the only thing that I can use to help people come out of the darkness," Seth added.

PM Modi Praises Grassroots Innovation

In his 129th Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Seth's initiative as a notable example of grassroots innovation. He stated that Seth had worked to install solar panels in parts of Manipur that faced chronic electricity shortages. His efforts helped extend solar power to hundreds of homes in the region, while several health centres are also benefiting from off-grid energy solutions.

"There is an old saying: 'Where there is a will, there is a way.' This saying has been proved true once again by a young man from Manipur, Moirangthem Seth ji. He is less than 40 years old. The remote area of Manipur where Shriram Moirangthem ji lived had a major electricity problem. To overcome this challenge, he focused on local solutions and found this solution in solar power. In our Manipur, it is anyway easy to generate solar energy. So, Moirangthem started a campaign to install solar panels and on account of this campaign, today solar power has reached hundreds of houses in his area. The special thing is that he has used solar power to improve health care and livelihood. Today, owing to his efforts, many health centres in Manipur are also getting solar power," Prime Minister said.

Another Manipuri Entrepreneur Recognised

Earlier, entrepreneur K Chokhone Krechina from Manipur's Senapati district on Sunday expressed gratitude after being recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 129th edition of Mann Ki Baat, calling it a proud moment and a significant opportunity to showcase grassroots entrepreneurship on a national platform.

She said entrepreneurs are job creators, not job seekers, and urged people to use their ideas and talents to drive sustainability and rural development.

Speaking to ANI, Krechina said, "It was a great opportunity that we got to showcase our story on such a big platform... We are working towards women and livelihood for the rural back-end farmers."

Highlighting the role of entrepreneurship in nation-building, she said growth at the grassroots level directly contributes to the country's development.