  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 60 seats, announces list of candidates

    Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest the polls from Heingang constituency from where he had won in 2017.

    Manipur Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 60 seats, announces list of candidates-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Imphal, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for the Manipur polls after much delay and said the party will contest all the seats in the 60-member Assembly.

    The delay in the announcement of candidates for Manipur had led to speculations that all is not well within the state unit.

    Taking to Twitter, the BJP tweeted, “The Central Election Committee meeting of BJP has given its approval on the names of the following candidates for the Manipur Assembly Elections-2022.”

    Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest the polls from Heingang constituency from where he had won in 2017.

    Here are some of the constituencies and its BJP candidates:

    ·                     Khurai — Leishangthem Susindro Meitei

    ·                     Kshetrigao — Nahakpam Indrajit Singh

    ·                     Thongju — Thangom Biswajit Singh

    ·                     Keirao — Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei

    ·                     Keishamthong — Elangbam Johnson Singh

    ·                     Singjamei — Yumnam Khemchand Singh

    ·                     Yaiskul — Thokchom Satyabrata Singh

    ·                     Wangkhei — Okram Henry Singh

    ·                     Sekmai (SC) — Heikham Dingo Singh

    ·                     Lamsang — Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh

    Notably, the party has already announced candidates for other poll-bound states like UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand where the number of seats is higher than Manipur, which has only 60 seats.

    Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress, has been valuable 20 odd years journey-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress along with his father

    Mann Ki Baat: India successfully fought new COVID wave; PM Modi urges all to visit National War Memorial-dnm

    Mann Ki Baat: ‘India successfully fought new COVID wave’; PM Modi urges all to visit National War Memorial

    PM Modi hails momentous feat as 75% of India's adult population fully vaccinated-dnm

    PM Modi hails ‘momentous feat’ as 75% of India’s adult population fully vaccinated

    Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022-dnm

    Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters-dnm

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress, has been valuable 20 odd years journey-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress along with his father

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38

    Mann Ki Baat: India successfully fought new COVID wave; PM Modi urges all to visit National War Memorial-dnm

    Mann Ki Baat: ‘India successfully fought new COVID wave’; PM Modi urges all to visit National War Memorial

    PM Modi hails momentous feat as 75% of India's adult population fully vaccinated-dnm

    PM Modi hails ‘momentous feat’ as 75% of India’s adult population fully vaccinated

    Budget 2022 APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Budget 2022: APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri's hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon