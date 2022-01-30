Manipur Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 60 seats, announces list of candidates

Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest the polls from Heingang constituency from where he had won in 2017.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for the Manipur polls after much delay and said the party will contest all the seats in the 60-member Assembly.

The delay in the announcement of candidates for Manipur had led to speculations that all is not well within the state unit.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP tweeted, “The Central Election Committee meeting of BJP has given its approval on the names of the following candidates for the Manipur Assembly Elections-2022.”

Here are some of the constituencies and its BJP candidates:

· Khurai — Leishangthem Susindro Meitei

· Kshetrigao — Nahakpam Indrajit Singh

· Thongju — Thangom Biswajit Singh

· Keirao — Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei

· Keishamthong — Elangbam Johnson Singh

· Singjamei — Yumnam Khemchand Singh

· Yaiskul — Thokchom Satyabrata Singh

· Wangkhei — Okram Henry Singh

· Sekmai (SC) — Heikham Dingo Singh

· Lamsang — Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh

Notably, the party has already announced candidates for other poll-bound states like UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand where the number of seats is higher than Manipur, which has only 60 seats.

Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.