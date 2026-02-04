Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as Manipur's new Chief Minister. He stated Manipur will be a vital contributor to the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal and that his government will work to bring a peaceful atmosphere among the state's 36 communities.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday emphasised his commitment to the national vision of a developed India, stating shortly after his swearing-in at Lok Bhavan that Manipur will be a vital contributor to the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, said, "Manipur will play an important role in the Viksit Bharat 2047... Manipur consists of 36 communities, and we hope to bring a peaceful atmosphere in the state..."

As Yumnam Khemchand Singh took the oath as Chief Minister, his wife, Yumnam Joybala Devi, said, "...It is a blessing, Its a blessing, its a mix feeling..."

On the other hand, BJP state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said, "The BJP led government has been formed in the state again...Our government will continue to work for the development of the state"

New Government Takes Charge

Today, Bharatiya Janata Party Manipur Legislature Party leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state, with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administering the oath of office during a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Imphal. Senior legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho also took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur, joining the new state cabinet following the formal withdrawal of President's Rule.

BJP Celebrates New Leadership

BJP workers gathered at the party headquarters in Imphal to celebrate the appointment of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the BJP legislative party and the next Chief Minister of Manipur.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its legislative party leader at a meeting of the Manipur Legislative Party at the party's headquarters in Delhi. The decision followed a meeting in the national capital this evening, days ahead of the end of the President's rule in the northeastern state.

Background on President's Rule and Violence Probe

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 last year and was later extended by Parliament in August last year for another six months.

In December, the Union Home Ministry granted another extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur, instructing it to submit its report "as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026." The commission is tasked with probing the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, examining its causes as well as the authorities' response.