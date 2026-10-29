Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss the state's fiscal health and request increased central financial support to address revenue losses and ongoing development project needs.

Meeting on Manipur's Financial Stability

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh today met Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, at her office in Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi and discussed the overall financial health of the state and sought enhanced central assistance. During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Union Finance Minister about the State Government's ongoing efforts to maintain financial discipline and improve fiscal management, according to the release. He highlighted that the State Government has successfully ensured the timely payment of salaries and pensions to its employees on the first working day of every month.

Developmental Projects and Financial Support

Review of Ongoing Schemes

Khemchand Singh discussed the progress of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the State and briefed the Finance Minister on the effective implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other developmental projects.

Addressing Financial Crisis

Highlighting the revenue losses suffered by Manipur over the last three years, the Chief Minister urged the Finance Minister for Central support to help the State tide over the current financial crisis. He also requested additional funding under the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) scheme. The Union Finance Minister gave a positive response to the requests made by the Chief Minister. She assured that all possible help and support from the Centre will be extended to the State Government to improve the financial health of Manipur. During the meeting, Yumnam Khemchand Singh presented a traditional Lengyan and a painting of Radha Krishna to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.