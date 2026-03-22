Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh met with the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati, the first such engagement since 2023's ethnic violence. The council discussed justice, buffer zones, and SoO talks. The meeting ended without any firm decisions.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held a meeting with leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati, marking the first engagement between the state government between the state government and the council since the outbreak of ethnic violence in 2023. The meeting, held in Assam, began at 7 PMon Saturday and continued for about one hour and 45 minutes, the Manipur government said in an official statement.

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The government described the interaction as an initial engagement after nearly three years of conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The discussion focused on issues raised by the Kuki-Zo Council, which were presented before the Chief Minister during the session.

Kuki-Zo Council's Demands

The Kuki-Zo Council delegation raised concerns related to tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities and called for steps to address the situation. It also placed emphasis on ensuring justice for those affected by the conflict, stating that accountability is required for any peace process.

The delegation further highlighted the need to maintain the buffer zone until a political settlement is reached.

The council also referred to the ongoing Suspension of Operations (SoO) talks and called for steps to complete the process. It said that progress in these discussions is necessary to move towards stability in the region.

Chief Minister's Response

The Chief Minister responded by outlining measures taken by the government to restore order. He also acknowledged the council's decision to attend the meeting and engage in dialogue.

No Immediate Breakthrough

The government stated that the meeting was held as part of efforts to address the situation in the state. The meeting concluded without any decisions or agreements, according to the official statement.

Background of the Conflict and Political Developments

Violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following protests linked to demands for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. Clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups led to loss of lives, displacement, and damage to property. Security forces were deployed, and restrictions were imposed in several districts.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned amid the situation, following which President's Rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 last year. The central rule was extended by Parliament in August and again in December.

On February 4, Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister, with Ajay Kumar Bhalla administering the oath at Lok Bhavan in Imphal. Senior legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The Union Home Ministry has also extended the term of a Commission of Inquiry examining the 2023 violence, directing it to submit its report by May 20. (ANI)