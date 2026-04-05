Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand made his first visit to Jiribam since the May 2023 ethnic violence. He met residents to hear their grievances, announcing his objective is to bridge the existing 'trust deficit' and restore peace in the region.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand on Sunday interacted with local residents and listened to their grievances at Chandrapur village on the second day of his visit to Jiribam district. This is a first visit since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, marking a significant political and administrative outreach to the region. The Chief Minister also announced plans for the development of the district, stressing the government's commitment to addressing local concerns and fostering harmony among communities.

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CM Vows to Restore Peace, Bridge Trust Deficit

Speaking to ANI, Manipur CM said, "Doesn't everyone, every community, want peace, love peace, think about peace? There is a trust deficit. So I'm here today to build up that deficit. My objective is to restore peace."

The Chief Minister said that this was his second visit to Jiribam since assuming office. Responding to a question on his earlier interaction with various communities in the district, he stated that all communities share a common desire for peace. "Each and every community wants peace. However, there exists a trust deficit, and I have come here to help bridge that gap," he said.

High-Level Delegation Visits Jiribam

Khemchand, who has been on a visit to Jiribam since the previous day, also announced plans for the development of the district. He arrived in Jiribam at around 1:30 pm, accompanied by state BJP president A Sharda Devi and eight MLAs as part of a three-day visit to the district, located about 217 km from the state capital. The route via NH-37 passes through several Kuki-inhabited areas.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was warmly received by the Jiribam District Administration and Jiribam Police.

Context of a Previously Thwarted Visit

Notably, in June 2024, former Chief Minister of Manipur Nongthombam Biren Singh had planned a similar visit to Jiribam via NH-37. However, suspected militants ambushed his advance security convoy near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district, injuring security personnel and forcing the cancellation of the trip. (ANI)