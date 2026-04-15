The grandfather of two children killed in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district has rejected the government's ex-gratia, demanding justice. Various civil society groups have held protests, demanding action against the culprits.

Oinam Babuton, grandfather of the two children killed in an alleged bomb attack on the house of a Meitei family in Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur district last week, said on Wednesday that the family has rejected the government's ex-gratia and wants "justice" so that no such incident can ever be repeated in the future.

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"The government said that they will give us an ex-gratia payment. But we do not want it. We don't approve of it at all... Police teams, NIA teams, and even forensic teams visited for inspection. But there has been no outcome yet," Oinam Babuton told ANI.

He further informed that the children's mother, who was recently discharged from the hospital, has left for her maternal home. Their mother was discharged from the hospital today and brought back home. She said that she didn't feel like staying here, that her heart was not into it. That's why she has gone to her maternal home."

"You cannot compensate for a human life with ex-gratia. Rs 10-20 lakh will not bring back someone... We want justice. We want such incidents to never be repeated in the future..."

Protests Erupt Demanding Justice

Earlier today, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) demanded justice for the victims of the Tronglaobi bomb attack that killed two children in the Bishnupur district and injured their mother.

Amid mounting chaos over the killing of children, the COCOMI, a collective of various Meitei civil society organisations, held a candle march at the Lamboikhongnangkhong relief camp in Imphal West district to protest against the attack.

The protestors also raised banners against Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while accusing "Kuki militants" of being responsible for the alleged attack.

Details of the Attack

Meanwhile, total shutdown continues along the Imphal-Tiddim Road after the April 7 Tronglaobi incident triggered numerous protest rallies and violent clashes in Bishnupur district.

On April 7, suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residence around 1:00 AM in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was also left injured in the attack.

Later on April 9, the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) also staged a protest rally in Imphal, demanding justice for the victims. (ANI)