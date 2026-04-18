The All Manipur Private Ambulance Owners Association alleged that security personnel stopped an emergency ambulance in Imphal and assaulted its staff, including the driver, while they were transporting a patient on a ventilator.

The All Manipur Private Ambulance Owners Association has reported a disturbing incident in which an ambulance on emergency duty was allegedly stopped and its staff assaulted by security personnel in Imphal East district.

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Addressing a press conference at the Manipur Press Club, Romen Yendrembam, proprietor of Kangleicha Ambulance, said the incident occurred around midnight on April 17, 2026. According to him, an ambulance equipped with a ventilator was responding to an emergency call when it encountered multiple checkpoints and interruptions at Khurai. He alleged that despite identifying themselves and being on emergency duty, the ambulance was stopped shortly at Khurai popular high school area. During the confrontation, three staff members, including the driver, were allegedly beaten and sustained injuries.

Association Appeals for Safe Passage

Romen stated that the ambulance had to navigate through several checkpoints under tense conditions before being halted, raising serious concerns over the safety and uninterrupted movement of emergency medical services in the state. "In these difficult and sensitive times of conflict in Manipur, I earnestly appeal to the government, especially the police and armed forces, as well as to every civilian, to ensure that ambulance services are never obstructed," he said.

He emphasised that ambulances are lifelines carrying the sick and injured, and any delay or interference can cost innocent lives. He termed the alleged assault on ambulance personnel as deeply concerning and against the basic principles of humanity and duty.

The association has urged the Chief Minister to safeguard medical workers and guarantee safe passage for emergency vehicles at all times. It also appealed to the public to extend cooperation and respect towards emergency service providers. "In moments like these, compassion and restraint must guide our actions, because preserving life should always remain above all differences," he added.

Proprietor Recounts 'Unfortunate Incident'

An alleged assault on ambulance staff by security personnel during emergency duty has been reported by the All Manipur Private Ambulance Owners Association.

Speaking to ANI, Romen Yendrembam, Proprietor of Kangleicha Ambulance Service, said that the incident occurred while transporting a critically ill patient on a ventilator. "This unfortunate incident that has happened... We also provide service. Yesterday, when we were bringing a ventilator patient, the security personnel stopped us midway," he said.

Staff Physically Assaulted

He further alleged that ambulance staff were subjected to physical assault. "We are trying to save lives. So, lathi-charging our staff is not a good thing. They should also know the Constitution of India. What happened yesterday happened in two different ambulances--the male nurses and service help care staff were slapped, and one hit them with a stick," he added.

Call for Government Protection

Yendrembam urged the state government and the Chief Minister to ensure the safety of ambulance workers. "We expect from the government, the CM, to take care of us too, so that this doesn't happen again," he said.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of emergency service providers during critical operations. (ANI)