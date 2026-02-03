Samajwadi Party MPs protested the alleged breaking of an idol of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar during the redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led government of harming the state's heritage.

Samajwadi Party MPs on Tuesday protested over the alleged breaking of an idol of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar during the redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticised the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, accusing it of harming the state's heritage. He said, "They vandalised Manikarnika Ghat. An idol of Ahilya Bai, among other idols, was vandalised. Varanasi has an ancient culture...PM is an MP from Varanasi. To keep the culture of Varanasi intact, the public there sees to it that no such changes take place there so that their old identity and culture are not harmed. They are not safeguarding the heritage but harming it instead."

Controversy Over Beautification Project

The opposition has criticised the State government over the renovation of the Manikarnika Ghat. The controversy erupted following a demolition and clearing drive at Manikarnika Ghat as part of a beautification and strengthening project, during which heavy machinery was used to remove encroachments and old structures.

Authorities Assure Reinstallation

Authorities said several ancient idols and artefacts found during the process have been secured by the culture department and will be reinstalled after construction is complete.

Legal Action Against Misleading Posts

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Police registered eight separate cases at Chowk Police Station in Varanasi against AI-generated images and alleged misleading information related to the redevelopment work. According to police, cases have been registered against eight individuals and others who shared or commented on objectionable content under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

CM Yogi Defends Development Work

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended development works amd highlighted challenges with cremations at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, emphasising that cremation is a sacred ritual that requires respect and cleanliness. Addressing mediapersons last month, CM Yogi underscored the difficulties of cremations during the monsoon season, including half-burnt bodies, pollution, and the struggle to maintain dignity and environmental safety during the cremation process.