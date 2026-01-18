Varanasi police filed 8 cases over misleading AI-generated images of Manikarnika Ghat's development work. The action came after complaints of posts deceiving the public, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath clarifying the project's intent.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered eight separate cases at Chowk Police Station in Varanasi against AI-generated images and misleading information on the development work at Manikarnika Ghat.

According to the police, these cases have been registered against eight individuals and others who retweeted or made objectionable comments, under sections 196, 298, 299, and 353 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

On the matter, ACP Dashaswamedh, Varanasi, Atul Anjan Tripathi said, "Misleading posts regarding Manikarnika Ghat were posted on social media, following which the project manager and other concerned officials filed a complaint with the police. Based on that complaint, action was taken."

These posts allegedly shared images of Hindu deities contrary to the actual facts, deceiving and misleading people of the Hindu faith, creating anger in society, and disrupting social harmony.

According to a complaint filed by Mano, a resident of V. Sethurajapuram, Perunala Police Station, Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu, his company commenced the work of strengthening and beautifying the facilities at Manikarnika Ghat on November 15, 2025. They have come to know through the social media platform X that on January 16, an X user shared photographs, describing the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat. These posts allegedly contained false, baseless, and misleading information, contrary to the actual facts.

CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Controversy

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue yesterday, providing clarity on the development projects in Kashi and targeting those involved in the case, accusing them of "defaming India's heritage and creating obstacles."

Speaking to the media about development projects in Varanasi, he highlighted challenges with cremations at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, emphasising that cremation is a sacred ritual that requires respect and cleanliness. He underscored the difficulties of cremations during the monsoon season, including half-burnt bodies, pollution, and the struggle to maintain dignity and environmental safety during the cremation process.

"Manikarnika Ghat and Maharaja Harishchandra Ghat are the two main ghats where cremations take place... You can see the conditions in which cremations are performed at Manikarnika Ghat... Cremation is one of the 16 rituals of Sanatana Dharma, and it should be performed with respect and in a clean environment," said the UP CM.

Project Aims to Modernise Facilities While Upholding Tradition

Adityanath further added that the government's project aims to modernise the facilities while upholding tradition. "The government is committed to helping facilitate the smooth conduct of these rituals, and therefore some projects have been initiated... Cremations become very difficult during the monsoon season, and sometimes bodies are left half-burnt; imagine what the grieving families have to endure...," he added.

Responding to Congress's criticism, the UP CM mentioned initiatives aimed at preserving its religious and cultural significance, initially funded by the government, countering opposition criticism. Facilities include cremation platforms, waiting areas, wood storage, toilets, ramps, drainage, and waste management."When a project is started for this purpose, and that too without government funding, they (the opposition) begin their agenda of defaming it...," he added.

Environmental Concerns and Incomplete Cremations

He also spoke about pollution, highlighting Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), the amount of dissolved oxygen required by aerobic biological organisms to break down organic material and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), a measure of the capacity of water to consume oxygen during the decomposition of organic matter and the oxidation of inorganic chemicals. "Certain practices can increase biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), nitrates, and fluorides in the Ganga's water... Moreover, many families cannot afford sufficient wood for complete cremations; as a result, incomplete cremations occur and, at times, whole bodies are immersed in the river...," said CM Yogi.

Support Assured for Dom Community

He assured support for Doms, who've performed rites for thousands of years, to continue traditions smoothly. "Arrangements have also been made to ensure that the Dom community, which has performed these rites for thousands of years with respect and continuity, can continue to conduct cremations without difficulty and with their traditions upheld...," said the UP CM.

Background of the Development Project

This comes after controversy erupted over the demolition drive in Varanasi. Heavy machinery and bulldozers were used to clear encroachments and old structures. During the drive, several ancient idols and artefacts were discovered. Local authorities state these have been secured by the culture department for reinstallation after construction.

Religious Significance of Manikarnika Ghat

It is worth noting that the Manikarnika Ghat, the great cremation ground of Kashi, holds immense religious significance. According to religious beliefs, after death in Kashi, Lord Shiva himself whispers the Taraka Mantra into the ear of the deceased, granting them salvation. This is the only cremation ground in the world that burns pyres 24 hours a day, earning it the name Mahashmashan (Great Cremation Ground), and people from around the world visit the sacred site. (ANI)