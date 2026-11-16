TN Congress President Manickam Tagore has urged PM Modi to intervene in the Cauvery dispute, citing Karnataka's water-sharing violations and the potential catastrophic impact of the proposed Mekedatu dam on Tamil Nadu's delta farmers.

Manickam Tagore Urges PM Modi To Intervene In Cauvery Water Dispute

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the Cauvery water dispute and ensure that no approval is granted to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project without Tamil Nadu's consent, alleging repeated violations of water-sharing orders by Karnataka. In a post on X, Tagore shared key points from a detailed letter addressed to the Prime Minister, raising concerns over Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on the Mekedatu project during an event in Mysuru on November 13, which was attended by the Prime Minister.

Expressing concern over Shivakumar's remarks and the Prime Minister's response, Tagore wrote, "On November 13, in the presence of the Prime Minister in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that 'no one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu, and the Union Government should grant final approval'. The Prime Minister's silence in response to this statement has caused great shock and raised doubts among the people of Tamil Nadu. The Union Government must act neutrally in accordance with the principles of federalism."

Citing the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award of 2007 and the Supreme Court judgment of 2018, Tagore said Tamil Nadu was entitled to 404.25 TMC of water in normal years, including 177.25 TMC to be released by Karnataka annually as per the monthly schedule. காவிரி விவகாரம் மற்றும் மேகதாது அணைத் திட்டம் தொடர்பாக மாண்புமிகு பிரதமர் திரு. @narendramodi அவர்களுக்கு நேற்று நான் எழுதியுள்ள விரிவான கடிதத்தின் முக்கிய அம்சங்கள்: மைசூருவில் நவம்பர் 13 அன்று பிரதமர் முன்னிலையிலேயே, “மேகதாதுவில் அணை கட்டுவதை யாராலும் தடுக்க முடியாது; ஒன்றிய அரசு இறுதி ஒப்புதல் வழங்க வேண்டும்” என கர்நாடக முதலமைச்சர் திரு. டி.கே. சிவக்குமார் பேசியதும், அதற்குப் பிரதமர் மௌனம் சாதித்ததும் தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்களிடையே பெரும் அதிர்ச்சியையும் சந்தேகத்தையும் ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. கூட்டாட்சித் தத்துவத்தில் ஒன்றிய அரசு நடுநிலையோடு செயல்பட வேண்டும். காவிரி நடுவர் மன்ற இறுதித் தீர்ப்பு (2007) மற்றும் உச்ச நீதிமன்றத் தீர்ப்பின்படி (2018), இயல்பான ஆண்டுகளில் தமிழ்நாட்டிற்கு 404.25 டி.எம்.சி. நீரும், அதில் கர்நாடகா மாதாந்திர அட்டவணைப்படி ஆண்டுதோறும் 177.25 டி.எம்.சி. நீரையும் திறந்துவிட வேண்டும். கீழ்படுகை மாநிலமான தமிழ்நாட்டின் முழுமையான ஒப்புதல் இன்றி மேல்படுகை மாநிலம் எந்தவொரு கட்டுமானத்தையும் மேற்கொள்ளக் கூடாது என்பது சட்டப்பூர்வமான விதியாகும்.

ஏற்கனவே ஜூலை 27, 2026 அன்று நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் ஒன்றிய நீர்வளத்துறை இணையமைச்சர், “கீழ்படுகை மாநிலங்களின் ஒப்புதல் தேவையில்லை” எனப் பதிலளித்ததைத் தொடர்ந்து, ஜூலை 28 அன்று நான் மக்களவையில் ஒத்திவைப்புத் தீர்மானம் கொண்டு வர நோட்டீஸ் அளித்தேன். கடந்த 5 மாதங்களில் (ஜூலை முதல் நவம்பர் 2026 வரை) மட்டும் காவிரி மேலாண்மை ஆணையம் (CWMA) மற்றும் காவிரி நீர் ஒழுங்காற்றுக் குழு (CWRC) பிறப்பித்த குறைந்தது 6 உத்தரவுகளைக் கர்நாடகா தொடர்ந்து மீறியுள்ளது. 3,500 கன அடி, 12,000 கன அடி, 9,000 கன அடி, 6,000 கன அடி, 4,000 கன அடி எனத் திறந்துவிடச் சொன்ன உத்தரவுகளைப் புறக்கணித்ததோடு, நவம்பர் 4 வரை வழங்க வேண்டிய நீரில் 16.895 டி.எம்.சி. தண்ணீரை நிலுவையில் வைத்துள்ளது. கர்நாடகாவின் இந்த தொடர் மீறல்களால் டெல்டா மாவட்டங்களில் குறுவை மற்றும் சம்பா சாகுபடிகள் கடுமையாகப் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு விவசாயிகள் துயரத்தில் உள்ளனர்.

30 லட்சம் ஏக்கர் விளைநிலங்களின் பாசனத்திற்கும், 20 மாவட்டங்களைச் சேர்ந்த 5 கோடி மக்களின் குடிநீருக்கும் காவிரியே ஜீவாதாரம். இந்நிலையில், கிருஷ்ணராஜசாகர் அணையை விடப் பெரியதாக, ரூ.9,000 கோடி செலவில் 67.15 டி.எம்.சி. கொள்ளளவில் மேகதாதுவில் புதிய அணை கட்டப்பட்டால், தமிழ்நாட்டிற்கு இயல்பாக வரக்கூடிய சுமார் 80 டி.எம்.சி. உபரி மற்றும் மழை நீர் தடுக்கப்பட்டு, காவிரி டெல்டா வறண்ட பாலைவனமாக மாறிவிடும். எனவே, மாண்புமிகு பிரதமர் அவர்களிடம் கீழ்க்கண்ட கோரிக்கைகளை வலியுறுத்தியுள்ளேன்: 1. மைசூரு பேச்சுக்குப் பிறகு எழுந்துள்ள குழப்பங்களைப் போக்கும் வகையில், ஒன்றிய அரசு நடுநிலையோடு செயல்படும் என்றும், உச்ச நீதிமன்றத் தீர்ப்பை முழுமையாக நிலைநாட்டும் என்றும் பிரதமர் பகிரங்கமாகத் தெளிவுபடுத்த வேண்டும். 2. தமிழ்நாடு அரசின் முழுமையான ஒப்புதல் இல்லாமலும், உச்ச நீதிமன்றத்தில் நிலுவையில் உள்ள வழக்கு முடிவுக்கு வராமலும், மேகதாது அணைத் திட்டத்திற்கு எவ்வித சுற்றுச்சூழல், தொழில்நுட்ப அல்லது இறுதி ஒப்புதலையும் வழங்கக் கூடாது என ஒன்றிய நீர்வளத்துறை, சுற்றுச்சூழல் அமைச்சகம் மற்றும் மத்திய நீர் ஆணையத்திற்கு (CWC) உத்தரவிட வேண்டும். 3. உச்ச நீதிமன்ற வழிகாட்டுதலின்படி மாதாந்திர நீர் பங்கீட்டைக் கர்நாடகா முறையாகப் பின்பற்றி, நிலுவையில் உள்ள தண்ணீரை உடனடியாகத் திறந்துவிடுவதை காவிரி மேலாண்மை ஆணையம் (CWMA) மற்றும் ஒழுங்காற்றுக் குழு (CWRC) மூலம் உறுதி செய்ய வேண்டும். காவிரியின் ஒவ்வொரு துளியும் தமிழ்நாட்டு விவசாயிகளின் வாழ்வாதாரத்தோடு பிணைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. ஒன்றிய அரசு தனது அரசியலமைப்பு கடமையிலிருந்து தவறாமல், தமிழ்நாட்டின் உரிமைகளைப் பாதுகாக்க வேண்டும். #TNCongress #Cauvery #Mekedatu — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) November 16, 2026

He also referred to the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti's reply in Parliament on July 27, 2026, stating that the consent of lower riparian states was not required, and said he had subsequently submitted a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. Tagore further alleged that Karnataka had repeatedly violated orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). "In the last five months alone (July to November 2026), Karnataka has repeatedly violated at least six orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). Karnataka ignored orders directing it to release 3,500 cusecs, 12,000 cusecs, 9,000 cusecs, 6,000 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs of water. It has also kept pending 16.895 TMC of water that was due to be released by November 4," he said.

Highlighting the impact of the water shortage on farmers and people in Tamil Nadu, he said, "Due to Karnataka's repeated violations, Kuruvai and Samba cultivation in the Cauvery delta districts has been severely affected, leaving farmers in distress. The Cauvery is the lifeline for irrigation of 30 lakh acres of agricultural land and drinking water supply to five crore people across 20 districts."

Warning about the possible impact of the proposed dam, Tagore said it could block the flow of surplus and rainwater into Tamil Nadu. "In this situation, if a new dam is constructed at Mekedatu with a capacity of 67.15 TMC, larger than the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam and at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore, it would block approximately 80 TMC of surplus and rainwater that would otherwise naturally flow into Tamil Nadu. This would turn the Cauvery delta into a dry desert," he wrote. Listing his demands to the Prime Minister, Tagore, "I have urged the Hon'ble Prime Minister to consider the following demands: 1. To publicly clarify, in order to address the confusion arising after the Mysuru statement, that the Union Government will act neutrally and fully uphold the Supreme Court's judgment. 2. To direct the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Environment, and the Central Water Commission (CWC) not to grant any environmental, technical or final approval to the Mekedatu dam project without the full consent of the Tamil Nadu government and until the case pending before the Supreme Court is resolved. 3. To ensure, through the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), that Karnataka strictly follows the monthly water-sharing schedule as directed by the Supreme Court and immediately releases the pending water."

Tagore added, "Every drop of Cauvery water is linked to the livelihood of Tamil Nadu's farmers. The Union Government must not shirk its constitutional responsibilities and must protect the rights of Tamil Nadu." Earlier on Sunday, Tagore had described the proposed Mekedatu project as a "very serious issue" and warned that its construction could have severe consequences for agriculture in the Cauvery delta. He had also urged the Prime Minister to remain neutral in the dispute. Speaking to ANI, he said the project would have severe consequences, emphasing that the two states share a long history of using Cauvery. "Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have a long tradition of being brothers who use the Cauvery. Cauvery dispute mechanism was set up; there was an interim order, and the Supreme Court also ruled that the TMCs of water have to be released to Tamil Nadu monthly. Unfortunately, the Karnataka government is not following it... There is a proposal from the Karnataka political parties to build Mekedatu. If they build it, it will be a disaster for the delta in Tamil Nadu. It will ruin the entire agriculture in the state... Tamil Nadu's views have to be consulted. The silence of the Prime Minister is our problem now... He should not side with Karnataka, and he should be neutral," he said. (ANI)