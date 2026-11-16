Congress MP Manickam Tagore has urged PM Modi to clarify the Union Government's stance on the Mekedatu dam project, criticizing the Prime Minister's silence following Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar's comments regarding the disputed construction.

Manickam Tagore Questions PM Modi Silence Over Mekedatu Dam Dispute

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on the proposed Mekedatu dam project, asserting that Tamil Nadu was seeking justice and demanding adherence to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery water dispute. Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Tagore said he had written to the Prime Minister after Shivakumar raised the Mekedatu issue during an event in Mysuru, and questioned the Prime Minister's silence on the matter.

"I have written to the PM on the Cauvery Mekedatu after the CM DK Shivakumar raised it in Mysuru. But the PM's silence on the issue is surprising. Karnataka Chief Minister is not respecting the SC verdict on it," he said. "This is a matter of justice. We demand that Tamil Nadu get justice," Tagore added. He said the dispute should not be viewed as a political confrontation or a conflict between the two states, asserting that Tamil Nadu was willing to abide by the Supreme Court's decision.

"This is not Karnataka vs. Tamil Nadu or Congress vs Congress. What we are saying is that we are ready to abide by what the Supreme Court says. But what DK Shivakumar is saying is that he will do what he wants despite SC decision," he said. The Mekedatu dam dispute is a long-standing inter-state water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over a proposed balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, citing concerns over its potential impact on the state's share of Cauvery water.

The remarks come amid renewed political exchanges over the project, with Tagore earlier in the day urging Prime Minister Modi to ensure that no approval is granted to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project without Tamil Nadu's consent. In a letter to the Prime Minister, he had cited the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's 2007 award and the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment on water-sharing between the two states.