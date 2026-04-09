Congress MP Manickam Tagore mourned the passing of veteran leader Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury (Dalu da), remembering their shared time in Parliament and praising his humility, public service, and lasting legacy in Malda.

Manickam Tagore Pays Tribute

Congress MP Manickam Tagore expressed deep grief on Thursday over the passing of Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, the veteran leader from Malda affectionately known as "Dalu da." In a heartfelt post on X, Tagore recalled his long-standing association with the senior leader during their shared tenures in Parliament and lauded his dedication to public service. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Janab A.H. Khan Choudhury Sahab, affectionately known as Dalu da. I fondly remember my association with him during 2009-2014 and again from 2019-2024, when we had the opportunity to sit together. His warmth, humility, and deep commitment to public service left a lasting impression on me," Tagore wrote.

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The Congress MP emphasised that Dalu da's legacy in Malda would remain a point of reference for future leaders. "A respected leader, Dalu da's contribution to the people of Malda will always be remembered with gratitude and respect," he added. Tagore extended his condolences to the bereaved family, specifically mentioning his Lok Sabha colleague and Malda MP, Isha Khan Choudhury. "My heartfelt condolences to my colleague in Lok Sabha and Malda MP Isha Khan Choudhury and the entire bereaved family in this hour of grief. May the Almighty grant him eternal peace and give strength to his loved ones to bear this irreparable loss," he posted.

West Bengal Congress Mourns

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday also expressed grief and informed that Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury (Dalu Babu) breathed his last on Wednesday at 10 PM. "It is with a heavy heart that the Indian National Congress mourns the passing of veteran leader and former Union Minister, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury (Dalu Babu), who breathed his last tonight at 10 PM. A towering figure in Bengal politics and a beloved representative of Malda, Dalu Babu's life was dedicated to the welfare of his people and the ideals of the Congress party. His legacy of service, simplicity, and leadership will continue to inspire us. Our deepest condolences to the Khan Choudhury family and his countless followers. May his soul rest in peace," West Bengal Congress posted on X.

A Look at His Political Career

Born on January 12, 1941, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury is remembered by his spouse, Ruth Khan Choudhury and son Isha Khan Choudhury. Isha Khan currently represents the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency, the same constituency represented by his father. Abu Hasem was a member of the West Bengal Assembly for two terms, between 1996-2006. On September of 2006, Choudhury won the by-elections for the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha seat. In October of 2012, he was appointed as the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)