Mangalore: NITK Student gets Rs 2.3 crore package from US-based company in off-campus drive

    NITK Surathkal student lands Rs 2.3 crore off-campus package from US firm, while on-campus placements see higher salaries. Tech layoffs in 2022 drive students to explore off-campus options. CS, IT, and E&C students secure impressive offers.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    A Computer Science student of NITK Surathkal has bagged a whopping 2.3 crores p.a package from a US-based company in the annual campus drive, 2023. 

    Computer Science engineering students often get placed with a very demanding package ranging from at least 5 LPA. In this case, a graduate of Computer Science was recruited by the off-campus drive by Databricks company for a whopping amount of 2.3 crores p.a!

    Bengaluru college looks to make green hydrogen from seawater to reduce carbon footprint

    The campus drive ended up being the highest package recorded for the student. The on-campus placements got the highest package of 55 LPA. It's a significant increase from the last year’s highest (45 LPA). The minimum package was 5 LPA, an increase from the 3.7 LPA of last year’s batch.

    The chairman of Career Development, Annappa B, stated that this season has seen very bulk hiring of students from techies, which has resulted in a significant decrease in the number of companies hiring from the on-campus drive. Most of the students got engaged with a good start; Hope the layoff season has ended.

    Bengaluru students building an app to help travellers avoid potholes

    The CS students mostly have got higher than 45 LPA packages. Along with them, Information Technology, E & C have also bagged excellent profiles. 

    2022 was the year of layoffs where many techies got laid off from the Tech giants like Twitter, Google, Amazon, HCL etc. This has led the students to go on off-campus drives, other streams etc.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
