Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital; check details

Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Wednesday (January 4) admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up, sources said. She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the hospital. It is reportedly said that Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

Also read: 'She was a juvenile': Supreme Court grants bail to gangster Vikas Dubey's relative; check details

On Wednesday at 6 am, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

It can be seen that the yatra has crossed as many as 49 districts, nine states and one Union Territory over the past 108 days. The yatra covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was also admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with symptoms of viral fever and stomach infection for a brief period.