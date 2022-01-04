Pakistani artist eyeing PM Modi exit from power in 2024

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh, in an interview with a local Pakistani media, says that PM Modi is sure to go out of power in 2024, 'Inshallah'.

It has been nearly six years since Pakistani artists were banned from working in the Hindi film industry after the Uri Attack in 2016. Later, in 2019, the All-Indian Cine Workers Association imposed a total ban on Pakistani artistes working in Tinseltown after the Pulwama terror attack. Today, there is a new conspiracy in the works across the border. And that is to ensure that Narendra Modi does not return to power in 2024.

In a recent interview, Pakistani actor Javed Shaikh, who played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father in 'Om Shanti Om', has been circulating on the microblogging site Twitter wherein he is heard suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not remain in power after the 2024 general elections.

The comments came in response to the question from the show host who asked Shaikh about when India-Pakistan's relations would get better and if he thinks that Prime Minister Modi was the reason behind the bitter relations between the two countries. When prodded further, Shaikh says, "Yes 100 per cent, (relations between the two countries would improve when PM Modi is out of power in 2024). Inshallah"

The interviewer quickly responds to the Pakistani actor's comments saying: "Dil ki baat hai ye aapki. 2024 mai Modi sehab jae, aasaaniyan paida ho, artists mai collaboration ho kyuki waha par bhi artists pyaar karte hai. (Is it not what your heart wishes for? When Modi saheb leaves in 2024, there will be a relaxation. Our artists would also collaborate since the artists there (in India) too would love this)."

Javed Shaikh claims that Indian filmmakers are still keen on working with Pakistani artists. He said that India's filmmakers and "drama makers" want to work with Pakistani talent. The Pakistani actor further said that there are a few relaxations since the entertainment industry has entered the digital era. Citing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's example, Shaikh said that two Pakistani artists -- Saba Faisal and Ushna Shah -- are working with him for a Netflix web series.

A clipping of this video has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared by a Twitter handle called 'Kaalkram' and has been shared over 2900 times when filing this report.