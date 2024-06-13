Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    TRAI says phone numbers not infinite, telcos may charge users a fee or rental for it: Report

    The government of India owns the numbering space and grants mobile operators the right to use these numbering spaces during their license period. The new Telecom Law also allows for charges on numbers, which are also to as ’telecom identifiers.'

    TRAI says phone numbers not infinite, telcos may charge users a fee or rental for it: Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Because phone numbers are limited, telecom service providers are having trouble coming up with fresh phone numbers to provide to their clients. Therefore, in addition to all other taxes and levies currently imposed, TRAI has recommended that telcos charge customers a price for the numbers that are assigned to users.

    TRAI argues that phone numbers are a valuable public resource and are not infinite, thus suggesting that operators should be charged for these numbers. These charges would likely be passed on to the consumers, as reported by the Times of India.

    Additionally, TRAI is also considering penalties for operators who are not using their number resources efficiently. For instance, if a user has a dual SIM and has taken two numbers, but doesn’t use one of the numbers for a long period, the operator often keeps the number active to maintain their user base.

    According to TRAI, actions like this result in the wasteful use of scarce resources. They suggest that charging people and enforcing fines would promote more responsible usage of these resources. TRAI noted that the government owns numbering space, just like it does with the spectrum. During the duration of their licence, mobile carriers are allowed to utilise certain numbers slots by the government.

     The new Telecom Law, passed in December last year, allows for charges on numbers, referred to as ’telecom identifiers.' 

    TRAI used the fact that several nations currently impose fees for phone numbers as evidence to support their position. Australia, Singapore, Belgium, Finland, the UK, Greece, Lithuania, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Nigeria, South Africa, and Denmark are some of these nations.

    TRAI also discussed potential methods for imposing these charges. They suggested that the government could either impose a one-time charge per number, seek an annual recurring fee for each numbering resource, or conduct centralized auctions for vanity or ‘VIP’ numbers. They are drawing insights from the various auctions that mobile operators conduct for premium numbers to inform their strategy.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple WWDC 2024: How to download iOS 18, install new software update? Check eligible iPhones gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: How to download iOS 18, install new software update? Check eligible iPhones

    Apple WWDC 2024: Siri gets MAJOR makeover; 5 new features in advanced voice assistant gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: Siri gets MAJOR makeover; 5 new features in advanced voice assistant

    Apple WWDC 2024: 7 ways tech giant will allow you to carry and use your iPhone inside MacBook gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: 7 ways tech giant will allow you to carry and use your iPhone inside MacBook

    iOS 18 introduced by Apple at WWDC 2024: Top 7 features coming to your iPhone gcw

    iOS 18 introduced by Apple at WWDC 2024: Top 7 features coming to your iPhone

    SHOCKING Elon Musk had sex with SpaceX intern, asked another woman to have his babies, claims report snt

    SHOCKING! Elon Musk had sex with SpaceX intern, asked another woman to have his babies, claims report

    Recent Stories

    Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu writes 'Om Shri Ram' 21 times before taking charge, says 'priority to bring down fare' Watch gcw

    Civil Aviation minister writes 'Om Shri Ram' 21 times before taking charge, says 'priority to bring down fare'

    Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan found dead in his flat with head injury; Police probe cause of death RKK

    Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan found dead in his flat with head injury; Police probe cause of death

    Lucknow students enter record books with 30-foot-tall string portrait of PM Narenrda Modi anr

    Lucknow students enter record books with 30-foot-tall string portrait of PM Narenrda Modi

    Fistfight erupts in Italian Parliament amidst debate on regional autonomy expansion; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Fistfight erupts in Italian Parliament amidst debate on regional autonomy expansion; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: 7 sweet dishes you must make for loved ones ATG

    Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: 7 sweet dishes you must make for loved ones

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon