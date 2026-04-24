A man sustained a gunshot injury in Central Delhi's Faiz Road early Friday. The victim, Rohit, was admitted to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Police have registered a case of attempted murder and recovered two empty cartridges and one live round from the spot.

A man sustained a gunshot injury in Central Delhi's Faiz Road in the early hours of Friday, police said.

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According to officials, a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) call was received from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital at around 3:55 am. Rohit, a resident of Than Singh Nagar in the Anand Parbat area, was admitted with a firearm injury.

Attempted Murder Case Registered

Upon enquiry, the place of occurrence was found to fall under the jurisdiction of Karol Bagh Police Station. The injured is currently under observation and has provided preliminary details about the suspects, police said.

A case of attempted murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The crime scene was inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Two empty cartridges and one live round were recovered from the spot, indicating that three rounds were fired.