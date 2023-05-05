Man slits own throat after stabbing woman in KSRTC Swift bus in Kerala

Sanil used a knife to stab Seetha in the chest before using it to sever his own threat.

Malappuram: A man allegedly slit his own throat after stabbing a woman on Thursday on a KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) Swift bus heading from Munnar to Bengaluru at 11 pm. The man has been identified as Sanil (25), and the woman, as Seetha.

Both the victims were initially taken to MKH Hospital in Tirurangadi and later Sanil was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College along with Seetha. Sanil has undergone emergency surgery and continues to remain in critical condition.

Sanil reportedly got aboard the bus in Malappuram, and Seetha from Angamaly. When the bus started moving again after a dinner break, he attacked Seetha. Sanil used a knife to stab Seetha in the chest before using it to sever his own threat. The two who boarded the bus got into a verbal argument, according to the other passengers. And later, they switched seats.

Seetha is from Gudalur, whereas Sanil is from Wayanad. The woman resides in Aluva, and Sanal works as a hotel employee in Kottayam. The two have been acquainted for nearly two years, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Seetha's brother told Asianet News that the accused Sanil was harassing his sister on a regular basis. Additionally, he claimed that Sanal had threatened Sita with pictures and that she had informed the family of the incident before boarding the bus. Seetha was coming home from work because she was afraid of Sanal, according to the family.

