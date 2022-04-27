Watch: Man sets his e-bike ablaze after service centre fails to extend timely support

Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur resident Prithiviraj set his e-bike on fire as he encountered several problems and did not get assistance from the service centre.

A man set his e-bike ablaze near Tamil Nadu's Ambur. It is said that the battery ran out around noon, and he reportedly faced several issues. The service providers said they could only send their representative for help by 5 pm.

The man was identified as Prithiviraj, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur. Prithiviraj operates an ortho and neuro clinic near Ambur, who newly bought an Ola e-bike. However, constantly he has been facing issues since he obtained the vehicle delivery in January this year.

Prithiviraj said that Gudiyattam RTO declined to register the bike, asserting his residence does not fall under the purview of the RTO. However, his troubles did not end there; while returning to Ambur, Prithviraj’s Ola scooter ran out of battery. The vehicle stopped working midway, leaving Prithviraj helpless in the middle of the road. He claimed that he did not receive any support for two hours while he informed the service centre with a video message. The customer care representative said that he had to wait till 5 pm till a technician reached his location. The entire episode frustrated and angered Prithviraj. So, he poured petrol over the electric bike and set it ablaze.

A person next to Prithiviraj can be heard stopping him from taking such a drastic step in the video. After being shared online, the video has received mixed responses from netizens. Many social media users prefer petrol vehicles over battery vehicles. There was a section of people who criticized the scooter owner for his decision.

A user wrote, "This video shows that Electric bikes also need petrol.. so we still need petrol. Not in favour of spoiling the environment like this.. he could have gone to the consumer court or thrown the bike in the garbage dump yard." Another person commented, "Companies should be aware that such kind of events will also happen if there is no proper customer care. Not only advertising, you should be practical aswell while doing its advertising." Take a look.

