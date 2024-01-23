Ram mandir: Ayodhya's Ram Lalla dons 1.7kg crown, 750gm waist band

India News
After the highly anticipated consecration ceremony led by PM Modi, the sacred Ram mandir in Ayodhya has officially opened its doors to the public.
Enthusiastic crowds are enduring the chilly weather to catch a glimpse of the new 51-inch "Balak Ram" idol inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum.
The Ram Lalla idol reveals a spectacle of opulence and symbolism, with devotees and the temple trust emphasizing the divine status reflected in the deity's jewellery and attire.
The deity's yellow gold crown, weighing 1700 gm, is adorned with 75 carats of diamonds, 135 carats of Zambian emeralds, and 262 carats of rubies.
Covering the Ajana Chakra, it symbolizes the eye of intuition, surrounded by smaller diamonds weighing 10 carats.
The padika, a five-strand necklace, and the Kaustubha Mani, featuring a large ruby and diamonds, contribute to the deity's majestic appearance.
The deity also wears baju bandh armlets (400 gm), gem-studded bangles, and an anklet (pāgh kuda) weighing 400 gm, inlaid with rubies and diamonds.