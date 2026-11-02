A Bhopal man allegedly murdered his mother, wife, and two children before ending his own life. Police suspect financial distress and failed business ventures may have driven the tragic incident, which is currently under investigation.

Tragic Incident in Bhopal

A man allegedly killed four members of his family, including his mother, wife, and two children and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal, a police said on Monday. The bodies of the four family members were found inside their house located in the Malikhedi area under the Chhola Mandir police station limits, while the man’s body was found near Sukhisewaniyan railway tracks in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), Sanjeev Pathak told ANI, “This morning, we received information that a body was found near Sukhisewaniyan railway track, with the body split into two parts. It appeared that the person had died by suicide. After establishing his identity, we came to know about his residence. The other relatives and family members broke the lock and entered the house; they found that the deceased’s mother, wife and both children had been murdered by slitting their throats.”

Investigation Into Murders

“Since the keys were found with the deceased, prima facie, it appears that he committed the murders at his residence and subsequently died by suicide on the railway tracks. The four family members were killed by slitting their throats. An investigation into the matter is underway, and further details and other aspects of the case will be known after the post-mortem examination,” the officer said.

Financial Distress Suspected

According to information, the man had been facing financial difficulties and had loans and borrowings. It is possible that the financial distress could have led to the incident, though the police were investigating to ascertain the actual reason behind the incident.

Earlier, Additional Commissioner of Police, Shailendra Singh Chauhan, said, “He (the deceased) had been jobless for some time. Previously, he had taken loans and borrowed money to start a restaurant business, but it reportedly did not succeed. Subsequently, due to mounting debts, he may have had to sell his house as well, according to information gathered from some people. Before that, he had also worked in Ashta, but had left that job a few days ago. It is possible that he committed the incident against this financial background.” Nonetheless, the police are investigating the matter on all aspects that appeared in the case. (ANI)