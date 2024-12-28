Man enters Meghalaya church, shouts 'Jai Shri Ram', sings Hindu religious songs at altar; films act (WATCH)

Meghalaya Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people by trespassing inside a church and shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at its altar in East Khasi Hills district, an officer said on Friday.

Man enters Meghalaya church, shouts 'Jai Shri Ram', sings Hindu religious songs at altar; films act (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 1:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

Meghalaya Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people by trespassing inside a church and shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at its altar in East Khasi Hills district. The man identified as Akash Sagar, a social media influencer, had entered the Mawlynnong village Church on Thursday and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram' and even walked up to the altar and sang Hindu religious songs.

He reportedly filmed the entire act and posted the video on social media.

Also read: Hair removal cream, shampoo: Woman prisoners in MP to get hygiene products from New Year 2025

A video has surfaced on social media, showing Akash Sagar walking up at the altar of the church and singing Hindu religious song "Ram Siya Ram", while gesturing others to join him in the song.

Social activist Angela Rangad filed a police complaint on Thursday seeking legal action against the person.

“Sagar deliberately and in a premeditated and planned way trespassed into the altar area and shouted non-Christian songs. This act was deliberately done to create communal disharmony, insulting the minority culture in violation of all constitutional rights of religious freedom," she said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has also condemned the act and said administrative legal procedures are on in the matter.

“The action seems deliberate. We as a state government will leave no stone unturned to prevent anyone from creating social, religious, and communal disharmony. Legal action is on," the CM told news agency PTI.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Upstox wins interim order from Delhi High Court against trademark, copyright infringements by unknown entities dmn

Upstox wins interim order from Delhi High Court against trademark, copyright infringements by unknown entities

Speeding bike crashes into divider in Hyderabad; 2 dead; chilling video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Speeding bike crashes into divider in Hyderabad; 2 dead; chilling CCTV video goes viral (WATCH)

BREAKING: BJP sent goons to uproot camps, stop registration of welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal big claim shk

BJP sent goons, cops to uproot camps, stop registration of welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal big claim (WATCH)

Chennai SHOCKER! Man catches friend with live-in partner inside house, beats him to death shk

Chennai SHOCKER! Man catches friend with live-in partner inside house, beats him to death

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 686 December 28 2024 today's winning ticket, prize money structure HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 686 December 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Stories

SAD news for all Batman fans Matt Reeves film has been postponed to THIS date RBA

SAD news for all Batman fans: Matt Reeves’ film has been postponed to THIS date

Upstox wins interim order from Delhi High Court against trademark, copyright infringements by unknown entities dmn

Upstox wins interim order from Delhi High Court against trademark, copyright infringements by unknown entities

Speeding bike crashes into divider in Hyderabad; 2 dead; chilling video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Speeding bike crashes into divider in Hyderabad; 2 dead; chilling CCTV video goes viral (WATCH)

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS] ATG

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS]

BREAKING: BJP sent goons to uproot camps, stop registration of welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal big claim shk

BJP sent goons, cops to uproot camps, stop registration of welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal big claim (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon