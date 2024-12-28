Man enters Meghalaya church, shouts 'Jai Shri Ram', sings Hindu religious songs at altar; films act (WATCH)

Meghalaya Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people by trespassing inside a church and shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at its altar in East Khasi Hills district, an officer said on Friday.

Meghalaya Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people by trespassing inside a church and shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at its altar in East Khasi Hills district. The man identified as Akash Sagar, a social media influencer, had entered the Mawlynnong village Church on Thursday and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram' and even walked up to the altar and sang Hindu religious songs.

He reportedly filmed the entire act and posted the video on social media.

A video has surfaced on social media, showing Akash Sagar walking up at the altar of the church and singing Hindu religious song "Ram Siya Ram", while gesturing others to join him in the song.

Social activist Angela Rangad filed a police complaint on Thursday seeking legal action against the person.

“Sagar deliberately and in a premeditated and planned way trespassed into the altar area and shouted non-Christian songs. This act was deliberately done to create communal disharmony, insulting the minority culture in violation of all constitutional rights of religious freedom," she said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has also condemned the act and said administrative legal procedures are on in the matter.

“The action seems deliberate. We as a state government will leave no stone unturned to prevent anyone from creating social, religious, and communal disharmony. Legal action is on," the CM told news agency PTI.

