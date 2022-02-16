  • Facebook
    Man attemps to enter NSA Ajit Doval’s residence, detained

    According to latest reports, the unidentified man looked to be mentally ill and was driving a rental car, informed Delhi Police.

    Man attempts to enter NSA Ajit Doval s residence detained
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    The Delhi Police detained an unnamed guy on Wednesday who was attempting to enter National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's house on Wednesday. According to Delhi Police sources, officers stationed at the NSA's house stopped and arrested a person unknown to Ajit Doval. An inquiry into the event has been initiated.

    According to ANI, Delhi Police officials stated that "an unknown individual attempted to enter NSA Ajit Doval's apartment." He was apprehended and arrested by security personnel. "More research is being conducted."

    According to later reports, the man looked to be mentally ill and was driving a rental car. As per various media reports, Delhi Police officials infomred that the man said he had a chip in his body and was being controlled outside. The MRI scan, however, revealed no evidence of a chip.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
