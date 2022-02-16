Man attemps to enter NSA Ajit Doval’s residence, detained

According to latest reports, the unidentified man looked to be mentally ill and was driving a rental car, informed Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police detained an unnamed guy on Wednesday who was attempting to enter National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's house on Wednesday. According to Delhi Police sources, officers stationed at the NSA's house stopped and arrested a person unknown to Ajit Doval. An inquiry into the event has been initiated.

According to ANI, Delhi Police officials stated that "an unknown individual attempted to enter NSA Ajit Doval's apartment." He was apprehended and arrested by security personnel. "More research is being conducted."

According to later reports, the man looked to be mentally ill and was driving a rental car. As per various media reports, Delhi Police officials infomred that the man said he had a chip in his body and was being controlled outside. The MRI scan, however, revealed no evidence of a chip.

Also Read | Ajit Doval turns 77: Nine moments from the master spy's career

Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert

Also Read | High-level group comprising NSA Doval, Foreign Minister tracking Afghanistan developments