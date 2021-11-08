  • Facebook
    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert

    This announcement came in view of a tweet which is being widely shared on social media as a tweet from Ajit Doval’s account that said, “POK Is Part Of INDIA And We Will Take It Soon!!’
     

    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 7:03 PM IST
    New Delhi: The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi on Monday issued an alert saying that the fifth and the current India National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of Ajit Kumar Doval has no official account on micro-blogging site Twitter.

    MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to warn impostors or fake accounts under the name of NSA Doval. "Important Alert! Shri Ajit Kumar Doval K.C., National Security Advisor has no official account on Twitter. This is to advise caution against impostor or fake accounts under his name," Bagchi tweeted.

    This announcement came in view of a tweet which is being widely shared on social media as a tweet from Ajit Doval’s account that said, “POK Is Part Of INDIA And We Will Take It Soon!!’

    The National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, however, has no official Twitter account, and therefore, he could not have made any tweets like this by himself.

    Several accounts are currently present on Twitter in the name of India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The Ministry of External Affairs tweet has received mixed reactions as some people demanded creation of an official account, while some questioned why no action was taken if there is a fake account in the name of NSA. 

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 7:03 PM IST
