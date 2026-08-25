A 37-year-old man, identified as Divij Maria, died after falling from the fourth-floor poolside of Le Meridien Hotel in New Delhi. Police said he had been undergoing treatment for depression and had recently left his job. An inquiry is underway.

A 37-year-old resident, identified as Divij Maria, tragically lost his life on Tuesday after falling from the fourth-floor poolside of Le Meridien Hotel in the heart of the capital, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, authorities at the Parliament Street Police Station received an urgent call regarding the incident on August 25, 2026. Emergency responders rushed Maria to RML Hospital, where attending medical staff unfortunately declared him brought dead.

Initial Probe and Victim's Background

Preliminary inquiries conducted by the police have shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Investigators revealed that Maria had recently left his job at a corporate firm in Gurugram approximately six months ago. Family and initial reports indicate he had been undergoing treatment for depression over the past few months, according to Delhi Police.

The deceased was married and lived in New Delhi.

Crime Scene Inspected, Inquest Initiated

Following the incident, a specialised Crime Team thoroughly inspected the scene to gather evidence. The body has currently been preserved at the hospital pending a formal post-mortem examination.

Authorities have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police officials stated that a comprehensive inquiry is actively underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the fatal fall. (ANI)