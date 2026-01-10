BJP MP Sujeet Kumar slammed Mamata Banerjee's 'shameful' reaction to the ED raid on I-PAC, alleging she tampered with evidence. Banerjee accused Amit Shah of misusing agencies, while the ED claims she forcibly removed documents during the raid.

BJP MP Sujeet Kumar strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reaction to the Enforcement Directorate's raid on Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), calling her actions "extremely unfortunate and shameful" and alleging that she tampered with files to hide evidence of her involvement in corruption scandals.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Sujeet Kumar said, "It seems like there is no rule of law in West Bengal whatsoever. For a constitutional authority, the chief minister of a state to behave like this is extremely unfortunate and shameful. She took files from the office, which goes on to prove that there was evidence against her and incriminated her involvement in various corruption scandals, which is why she was scared and probably did it out of fear. I condemn this behaviour of an elected chief minister in the strongest terms..."

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back at Centre

This comes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allegedly interfered during an ED raid in Kolkata at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC in connection with the coal smuggling case. Banerjee questioned the legality of the raid, alleging that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

"At 6:00 am, they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies, and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," she said.

ED Accuses CM of Taking 'Key Evidence'

Countering the Chief Minister's allegations, the ED accused Mamata Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, director of I-PAC, during the ongoing search operation and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices.

"Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," the ED said, adding that her convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office, from where "Ms Banerjee, her aides and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence".

TMC Protests in Delhi

On Friday, TMC MPs in Delhi staged a protest at the Home Ministry in Delhi, raising slogans against Amit Shah, alleging "misuse" of the probe agency. Delhi Police later detained the TMC MPs and took them to Parliament Street police station. (ANI)