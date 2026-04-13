Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of turning 'Sonar Bangla' into 'syndicate raj' and 'Maa, Maati, Maanush' into a 'mafia gang'. He blamed her for infiltration and vowed to build the state as Tagore envisioned.

Sharpening attack on the Trinamool Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning "Sonar Bangla into syndicate raj," and said "BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla" as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore. Addressing a rally here, Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of turning the slogan of "Maa, Maati, Maanush" into "mafia, muscleman and money power gang". "BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore," he said.

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Shah accuses govt of hindering border fencing

Shah, who also addressed rallies in Birbhum, accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not giving the required land to complete border fencing. "BSF needs 600 acres of land to fence the border. However, Mamata Didi refuses to give land, which leads to infiltration. Mamata ji shelters infiltrators, and they, in turn, elect her. On 4th May, the BJP Govt is going to be formed, and we will ensure that infiltrators are identified and removed from the country," he said

'Mamata rendered Bengal youth jobless'

He said thousands of factories had moved out of Bengal during the Trinamool Congress rule "Mamata Didi has rendered the youth of Bengal--once considered the industrial hub of entire India--jobless," he added.

BJP reiterates key poll promises

He also reiterated BJP promises of implementing the Uniform Civil Code and the 7th Pay Commission. " It's time to say bye-bye to Mamata's government. Removing Mamata's government means creating an infiltrator-free Bengal. If you want to remove infiltrators from Bengal, only and only BJP can do this job," he said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, and votes will be counted on May 4. In the 2021 polls, TMC won 213 seats and BJP 77. (ANI)