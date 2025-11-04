West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led a massive rally against the ECI's voter list revision (SIR). She slammed the BJP, stating if the electoral roll is false, then the central government is also a 'lie', and criticised demonetisation and Aadhaar usage.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government after the commencement of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, asserting if the current electoral rolls were false, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre was also a "lie".

'If Voter List is False, Your Govt is a Lie'

While addressing a protest rally, Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2016 decision to announce the demonetisation of currency notes, which she said had not brought back any black money to the country. "You won for the last 24 years with which voter list? BJP government, if this list is false, then your government is also a lie, your position is also a lie. Karte loot, bolte jhooth. Every year they have to do something or the other. Once he came and did demonetisation. I was the first one to oppose this. Tell us today, did black money come back?" the West Bengal CM said.

Criticism Over Aadhaar Card Usage

Banerjee intensified her attack against the centre over the Election Commission's submission to the Supreme Court earlier, which stated that Aadhar can't be conclusive proof of citizenship. Accusing the centre of "cheating", she said that the centre took Rs 1,000 from commoners to make an Aadhar card and failed to accept it for the voter list, but not for opening bank accounts. Banerjee asserted that the best course of action would be to change the central government in Delhi. "How much did you pay for Aadhaar cards? You (Centre) took Rs 1,000 from each person. If you took Rs 1,000 from the public to make Aadhaar cards, why do you still say no Aadhaar card for the voter list? No Aadhaar card for the ration card? But they demand Aadhar to be linked when opening a bank account. Who are you cheating? The best thing is to make this one change and remove the government in Delhi from the country. There will be no need for Aadhaar. How many cards will you make? Ration card, health care, PAN card, Aadhaar card, caste certificate, Kisan card, labour card," the West Bengal CM said.

TMC Holds Massive Rally Against SIR

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday led a massive rally carried out by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state, attributing recent deaths to the same. The second phase of the SIR drive has commenced today across 12 states and Union Territories (UTs). Thousands of TMC supporters participated in the massive rally as a protest against the commencement of the SIR exercise in West Bengal. They were seen raising slogans, waving TMC flags and supporting Mamata Banerjee as she led the march, holding a copy of the Indian Constitution. Before leading today's mega rally against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Bangla-Birodhi" politics, Banerjee paid her respect at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Honouring the architect of our Constitution, she reminded the nation that the Constitution gave us equality, dignity, and the assurance of citizenship, and it is our duty to defend it. Today's rally stands for that very promise, to protect every citizen's rightful place in this democracy," TMC posted on X.

Abhishek Banerjee Warns of Delhi Protest

Banerjee was accompanied by prominent TMC leaders, including party national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, who addressed a gathering during the protest march, registering strong objections to the ongoing SIR exercise. Offering condolences to the families of those who died due to "fear" of SIR, Abhishek Banerjee warned of a protest in Delhi next. "After the announcement of SIR, the number of people who lost their lives due to this, we offer our condolences to their families today. Today, we participated in the protest rally against SIR. The BJP must consider whether we can arrange such a huge gathering in 2 days; what will our turnout be when we go to Delhi for our protest? In the last 7 days, the family members of those who died due to SIR fear are present with us, in today's rally. Now prepare for the next destination, Delhi. We are ready to fight against SIR in Delhi," Banerjee said.

ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Details

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the poll body will conduct the second phase of the SIR in the following states: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to ECI, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)