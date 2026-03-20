Mamata Banerjee launched TMC's manifesto, attacking PM Modi for 'Sabka Vinash'. She announced new schemes like 'Duare Chikitsa' (doorstep medical care) and 'Lakshmi Bhandar' with cash aid for women and unemployed youth ahead of state elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched Trinamool Congress' manifesto for the upcoming state elections and also trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he talks about "Sabka Vikas" but has done "Sabka Vinash."

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Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee announced the launch of the 'Duare Chikitsa' scheme, which will provide doorstep medical care with camps in every booth. "No other party can save Bengal, keep it alive except Trinamool Congress... Do not listen to Modi ji's speech. Instead of 'Sabka Vikas', they have done 'Sabka Vinash'. And in the name of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', they are doing "Beti, Mahila, Kisan hatao aur BJP gunda bachao'," she said.

TMC Manifesto: Key Promises

"We will start 'Duare Chikitsa' (doorstep medical care). We will start it in every booth, we will organise 'Duare Chikitsa' camps. Thousands of schools will be modernised with e-learning facilities... In the coming days, we will create 7-8 new districts, blocks, even new municipalities," Mamata Banerjee added.

Social Welfare and Financial Aid

She also outlined social welfare measures under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, stating that women in the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, SC/ST women Rs 1,700, and unemployed youth Rs 1,500 as pocket money. "Under the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme, women in the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, and SC/STs Rs 1,700 per month. Youth who are unemployed will receive Rs 1,500 per month as pocket money," the Chief Minister said.

Administrative and Industrial Growth

Highlighting administrative reforms, Banerjee said the government plans to create 7-8 new districts and blocks, along with new municipalities, to improve governance. She further emphasised Bengal's industrial growth, noting that the state is a top destination for MSMEs, with 1.5 crore employed, and the leather industry remains the largest in the country. She also mentioned the Deocha Pachami power project, which is expected to address power shortages for the next 100 years.

'Protect Bengal's Unity': CM's Appeal

Banerjee further alleged that forces from border areas were attempting to bring in money and arms to create unrest and riots in the state, claiming this could lead to the imposition of indirect President's Rule. She called on the people of Bengal to protect the state's unity and resist efforts that threaten peace and democracy.

"My appeal to the people of Bengal: remain united and vigilant. Do not let fear stop you, and do not accept bribes or inducements. Forces from across the border are trying to bring money, arms, and unrest to create riots in our state. They aim to destabilise Bengal and impose indirect control through President's Rule. We have fulfilled all our promises of development and progress. Now, it is your duty to protect Bengal's unity and resist any attempts to undermine it. Stand together, remain strong, and ensure that the government accountable to the people prevails," she said.

West Bengal Electoral Context

Assembly polls in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4.

Like the 2021 Assembly election, this time too Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, after MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats. The election in 2021 was held in eight phases. TMC won 215 seats returning to power for a third consecutive term and BJP won 77, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Tamang) won one seat and Indian Secular Front won one seat. Congress and Left Front had drawn a blank in the polls.

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011. (ANI)