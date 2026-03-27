BJP leader Dilip Ghosh slammed CM Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule after a clash in Basanti, alleging his party office was attacked. He questioned the state's law and order, while Biplab Deb blamed TMC and "Jihadis" for the violence.

Ghosh Questions Law and Order

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule in the state over the recent clash in the Basanti Bazar area ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, claiming that "people" came and broke his party office and got into fights during an election rally.

He expressed concerns over the security situation after violence erupted in Basanti Bazar yesterday. "Who has the courage to start a riot during Ram Navami? She is provoking Muslims. In Basanti, those people came and broke our party office and got into fights during the rally. They shouldn't do too much of this; it will all prove very costly for them. They are threatening us; the police keep threatening. The police beat a worker to death. A month ago, goons here beat a civic volunteer to death. Where is the law and order?" Ghosh, who is contesting on the BJP ticket from Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seat, told ANI.

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"CM Mamata Banerjee has ruined West Bengal in the past 15 years. There are no hospitals, schools, or security in the state. Though there are conflicts in the world, there is peace in the nation," he added, further questioning the stability of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

"The real question is, how long will this TMC government last? The TMC government is only there until June 4th. And where will the infiltrators go after that?" he asked.

Biplab Deb Condemns 'Jihadi' Attack

Earlier, BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb strongly condemned the violence that broke out in the Basanti assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district during the campaign of party candidate Bikash Sardar near Basanti Bazar, accusing "Jihadis" and goons of orchestrating attacks.

Speaking to ANI, Deb claimed that a large number of identified assailants attacked the party's workers, and when law enforcement intervened, they too came under attack. He further blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for creating an atmosphere of violence under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "A large number of Jihadis, whose names have been identified, attacked our workers. Later, when the forces arrived, they also attacked them. The empire of goons and Jihadis created under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is the reason for this, which was seen in the Basanti market," he said.

Security Tightened Ahead of Polls

Security has been tightened in the Basanti Bazar area after a clash erupted between BJP and TMC workers during an election campaign.

The elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.