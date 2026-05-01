Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya slammed CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of staging drama over her defeat and claiming TMC won't exist in 6 months. This follows Banerjee's visit to a strong room amid EVM tampering allegations.

BJP Attacks Mamata, Predicts TMC's Demise

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is "unable to digest defeat" and accusing her of staging political drama. He further claimed that the Trinamool Congress will not exist in the state within six months, intensifying the political war of words in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said,"Mamata Banerjee is unable to digest her defeat... she could not have imagined this even in her dreams. That's why she is doing this drama. The people of West Bengal really know her drama. They have complete information about what Mamata Banerjee has done and what she can do.Mamata Banerjee has gone from power... Wait for 6 months, there will be no party named Trinamool Congress in West Bengal."

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This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room in Kolkata late at night and said that her party will prevent all attempts, if made, to tamper with electronic voting machines.

Adhikari Claims CM Was 'Under Surveillance'

West Bengal Leader of Opposition(LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that strict monitoring is being maintained at the strong room in Bhabanipur. Adhikari also claimed that Trinamool Congress candidate and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been "kept under surveillance" to prevent any irregular activity. He further stated that an election agent was present at the premises to ensure transparency and adherence to electoral procedures.

In a post on X, Adhikari shared an image and wrote, "I wish to assure the esteemed community of voters from the entire state of West Bengal, including the Bhabanipur constituency, that the Trinamool Congress candidate from this centre, namely the outgoing Chief Minister, the Honourable, has been strictly instructed to refrain from availing any undue advantages."

"No matter how much effort she makes, she has been unable to engage in any activities outside the rules. As long as she was present in the strong room premises, my election agent, Advocate Suryanil Das, was personally there keeping her under strict surveillance so that she could not resort to any dishonest means," the post further read.

Mamata Alleges EVM Irregularities, ECI Bias

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that reports of electronic voting machine (EVM)-related irregularities have been received from several parts of the state. The Chief Minister said, "There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it. Initially, the Central Forces wouldn't let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room."

Asserting that TMC is facing a biased stance from the Election Commission of India (ECI), she said, "Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together." (ANI)