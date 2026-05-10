BJP's Rahul Sinha criticised Mamata Banerjee, saying she is "begging" the Left and Congress. Meanwhile, after the 2026 poll results, Mamata refused to resign, alleged vote looting, and stated that the INDIA bloc is now more united.

BJP's Rahul Sinha Slams Mamata Banerjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rahul Sinha on Sunday launched a sharp critique of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, stressing that her recent remarks related to election results reflect her "begging" in front of Left parties and Congress, which were "thrown out" by her when she came to power. Speaking to ANI, Sinha noted that none of the parties would believe Mamata Banerjee, adding that her politics only reflect "violence and intimidation."

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"She is begging the same Left and Congress she herself had thrown out, such is the condition of Mamata Banerjee and TMC. No party will come in support of her as everybody knows her politics is all about violence and intimidation. Mamata's ally Stalin is gone too; all the loser parties are on the same line. That is why a new government is being formed in Tamil Nadu. The new Tamil govt supported by the BJP, will do good work. Tamil Nadu will be under PM Modi's surveillance, and the path shown by him will guide Bengal to better days too," said Rahul Sinha.

Mamata Refuses to Resign, Alleges 'Atrocity'

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had announced that she "won't resign" after the 2026 state election results, in which the BJP secured a thumping majority by winning 207 seats in the 294-member assembly; meanwhile, the TMC was reduced to just 80 seats. Banerjee had accused the ECI of "looting votes" across 100 constituencies. She stated that party candidates "were forcefully defeated" in the polls and alleged that over 1500 Trinamool Congress offices "were hijacked".

She also said that there is greater unity in the INDIA bloc after the Bengal poll results. She alleged that the state did not witness an election "but an atrocity" and claimed that Trinamool Congress had "morally" defeated BJP in the polls. The Trinamool Congress leader said she will continue her fight.

"After the Bengal INDIA team is united now. I won't resign. Let them dismiss me. I want this to be a black day. We have to be strong. On the first day of the Assembly, wear black clothes. Those who betrayed will be removed from the party. I am laughing. I defeated them morally. I am a free bird. I worked for all. We might have lost, but we will fight. HM and PM are directly involved," Mamata Banerjee said, according to Trinamool Congress sources. (ANI)