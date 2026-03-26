Mamata Banerjee's flight to Kolkata was delayed as airport operations were suspended for 20 minutes due to bad weather. The CM was returning from election rallies where she attacked the BJP and promised industrial development in several districts.

Flight Delayed Due to Bad Weather

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's aircraft landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Thursday after some delay as flight operations at the airport were suspended for approximately 20 minutes due to adverse weather conditions. Mamata Banerjee was returning to the state capital after addressing election rallies in the poll-bound state.

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"Due to adverse weather conditions, CM Mamata Banerjee's flight has been unable to land at Kolkata Airport. As a precautionary measure, flight operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended for approximately 20 minutes," PRO Kolkata Airport said earlier.

Banerjee Attacks BJP at Rally

In a public meeting at Paschim Bardhaman, Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "Now they are being told they can't eat meat, can't eat eggs in their state, can't speak Bengali, and even if they speak Bengali, they will be considered Bangladeshi. They will be arrested, beaten, tortured, and their names will be removed. No political party has fought for this, and I alone fought from the streets to the court. To this day, it remains unknown whose name has been removed. If they have the courage, the BJP should release the list," she said.

CM Vows Industrial Development

Mamata Banerjee vowed that Birbhum, Bankura, and Bardhaman West will be industrial destinations if she is elected back as the CM. "Birbhum, Bankura, and Bardhaman West will be industrial destinations in the coming days. I also have a village in Birbhum. This is my ancestral land, my motherland... The soil of Birbhum is international soil, where dignitaries like Rabindranath were born," she said.

West Bengal Poll Schedule

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases - April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)