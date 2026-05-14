BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra questioned Mamata Banerjee's appearance in lawyer's robes at the Calcutta High Court. The BCI is verifying her law license and has sought details from the West Bengal Bar Council regarding her enrolment status.

BCI Questions Mamata's Lawyer Attire, Verifies License

Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman and BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra on Thursday raised questions regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appearance in a lawyer's attire during court proceedings, stating that the council is in the process of verifying whether she holds a valid license to practice law.

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Speaking to ANI, Mishra pointed out a discrepancy in the Chief Minister's attire during different court appearances. "When she (Mamata Banerjee) came to the Supreme Court regarding the RG Kar matter, she wasn't in a lawyer's attire. But today, when she came to court in the post-poll violence matter, she came in a lawyer's attire. I don't know whether she has the license or not," Mishra said.

Taking a sharp aim at the West Bengal CM, the BCI Chairman added, "A lot of fake people roam around like this. We are in the process of verifying it."

"The Bar Council of India has asked for all the information from the state Bar Council to be provided within two days, because there are a lot of fake lawyers... We will take action accordingly," he further added.

Mamata Appears in Court for Post-Poll Violence Case

Earlier, Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer's robes to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls results.

The petition was filed by advocate Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Trinamool Congress leader-cum-advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay and also a TMC candidate from Uttarpara Assembly constituency. The petitioner alleged incidents of post-poll violence in several areas, including attacks on party offices and the displacement of workers. Mamata Banerjee presented the party's stance before the bench. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee was also present in the courtroom.

Council Seeks Official Verification from State Bar

Soon after, the Bar Council of India (BCI) wrote to the West Bengal Bar Council, seeking detailed information regarding the enrolment and legal practice status of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she appeared before the Calcutta High Court wearing an advocate's robe and white bands.

In a letter dated May 14, addressed to the Secretary of the Bar Council of West Bengal, the BCI referred to reports stating that Mamata Banerjee appeared before the High Court in legal attire prescribed for advocates. The BCI noted that the Bar Council of India Rules lay down standards of professional conduct and also prescribe the dress code to be worn by advocates appearing before courts and tribunals.

The BCI clarified that it was not expressing any opinion at this stage on whether such an appearance was permissible. However, considering the constitutional office held by Mamata Banerjee from 2011 to 2026, it said the factual position regarding her enrolment and practice status needed to be verified from official records maintained by the State Bar Council.

Details Requested by BCI

The Bar Council of India directed the West Bengal Bar Council to furnish several details regarding Mamata Banerjee within two days. These include her enrolment number, the date of her enrolment with the State Bar Council, and whether her name presently continues on the State Roll of Advocates. The BCI also sought information on whether she had, at any point during her tenure as Chief Minister, informed the State Bar Council about voluntary suspension, suspension of practice, or cessation from legal practice.

(ANI)