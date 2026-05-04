Social media influencer Ratan Ranjan, dressed as Mamata Banerjee, performed a satire at the BJP HQ. Carrying 'jhalmuri', he mimicked the TMC supremo, claiming the 'game is over' for her party and that Bengal has chosen Modi and Amit Shah.

Artist's Satirical Performance at BJP HQ

In a satirical take on the political landscape of West Bengal, social media influencer and mimicry artist Ratan Ranjan arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Monday, dressed as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Carrying a plate of 'jhalmuri', a popular Bengali snack, Ranjan performed a parody on the electoral shift in the state.

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Mimicking the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo's signature style and gait, the artist claimed that the "game is over" for the ruling party in Bengal. "The game is over in Bengal. The Hindu has risen in Bengal this time. They've played the game with Didi. People of Bengal said that they do not want Didi this time, that they want Amit Dada and Modi Dada," Ranjan said while mimicking the Chief Minister.

Modi ji went to Bengal and had 'jhalmuri'. He had 'jhalmuri' and snatched away my seat. I have lost my chair." "Who will take care of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal? Give me my chair back, I won't give it up. I have lost but I won't give up my chair, I will run away with it," he added in his satirical performance, drawing a crowd of onlookers and party workers at the BJP HQ.

Election Counting in Progress

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 192 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was ahead in 94 constituencies. Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan party was leading in two seats. The counting process is still underway, with final results yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission.

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections.

In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

2021 West Bengal Assembly Election Final Results

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)