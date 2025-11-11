West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, calling it a 'Vote Bandhi' similar to demonetisation. She alleged the BJP is pushing the hurried process to gain an advantage in the upcoming Bengal polls.

SIR is 'Vote Bandhi', Slams Hurried Process

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the hurried Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, comparing it to demonetisation. She said, "SIR is like a 'Vote Bandhi', earlier it was 'Note Bandhi'. They should have taken two years for the SIR process. Why are you in such a hurry?" Banerjee on Monday stressed that the exercise cannot be completed in just two months.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"It is not possible to complete the SIR process within two months.it takes at least two years. I believe the process should be carried out over the next two years.BJP is pushing this hurriedly to gain an advantage in the upcoming Bengal elections. Many people in Bengal have not yet received the forms.The SIR process should be stayed. I strongly believe that only genuine voters' names should be included in the voters list. Why is the ECI not conducting a similar SIR in Assam?," Chief Minister Banerjee asked.

Banerjee Alleges Harassment, Highlights BLO's Death

Highlighting alleged harassment during the SIR process, Banerjee accused that central authorities were "cheating and harassing" the people in the name of SIR addin gthat a BLO worker passed away "due to pressure". " It's very unfortunate that a BLO lost her life today. It is because ofthe huge pressure.ECI is not allowing ASHA workers in the SIR process," the Chief Minister said.

'Not Easy in Bengal': Mamata Challenges BJP

Taking aim at the BJP ahead of the Bengal polls, the Chief Minister added, "BJP is purchasing the votes in Bihar. But it's not easy in Bengal to fight against us. I will not allow ECI to follow the BJP's words. But I will not stop, even if you cut my throat."

CM Denies Filling Form, Calls Reports 'False Propaganda'

Earlier the Chief Minister had dismissed claims that she had accepted enumeration form for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that until and unless every person in Bengal fills out the form, she would refrain from doing so.

Banerjee is opposed to the ongoing SIR in West Bengal and 11 other states, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the exercise to insert fake votes in the electoral roll. "Until every person in Bengal is filling the form, I myself have not filled any form and will not. Various media and newspapers have published that 'I came out of the residence and received an enumeration form from BLO with my own hands! ' This news is totally false, confusing and purposeful propaganda," Banerjee said in a post on Facebook.

Earlier on November 4, multiple media outlets reported that the Bengal CM "accepted" the form for the SIR in the state. (ANI)