Mamata Banerjee has called for a massive INDIA bloc protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to address concerns regarding electoral integrity, EVM transparency, and alleged vote looting across various states to protect democracy.

Mamata Banerjee Calls for INDIA Bloc Rally

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for a united I.N.D.I.A. bloc gathering at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to protest against alleged “Vote Chori”, asserting that the fight was aimed at protecting every Indian’s right to choose. In a post on X, Banerjee said the opposition alliance would stand united at the gathering scheduled for 12:30 pm on Sunday. She alleged that concerns over voting in West Bengal and other states required answers. “On Sunday, 1 November, I.N.D.I.A will stand united at Ramlila Maidan. The fight against Vote Chori is a fight to protect every Indian’s right to choose. The Vote Loot in Bengal and across other states demand answers, not silence!” she wrote.

On Sunday, 1 November, I.N.D.I.A will stand united at Ramlila Maidan. The fight against Vote Chori is a fight to protect every Indian’s right to choose. The Vote Loot in Bengal and across other states demand answers, not silence! -EVMs under scrutiny -Voter data under question -Electoral rolls under suspicion -Counting under challenge I appeal to students, youth, women, workers and civil society to join us in this fight. When the vote is under threat, silence is not an option. Let us stand together to DEFEND our DEMOCRACY and SAVE our CONSTITUTION. 📍 Ramlila Maidan, Delhi | Sunday, 1 November 12.30 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 29, 2026

Concerns Over Electoral Processes

Listing concerns over the electoral process, Banerjee questioned the scrutiny of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voter data, electoral rolls and the counting process. She appealed to students, youth, women, workers and members of civil society to participate in the gathering, calling for collective action to defend democracy and the Constitution. “EVMs under scrutiny-Voter data under question-Electoral rolls under suspicion-Counting under challenge. I appeal to students, youth, women, workers and civil society to join us in this fight,” Banerjee said in her post. She urged people to stand together to “DEFEND our DEMOCRACY and SAVE our CONSTITUTION”. “When the vote is under threat, silence is not an option. Let us stand together to DEFEND our DEMOCRACY and SAVE our CONSTITUTION,” she wrote.

Allegations of Obstruction

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday accused the Centre of attempting to block people from reaching the national capital for the November 1 Delhi Chalo march and mega rally, alleging that Indian Railways had denied trains for party MPs, MLAs and workers from Telangana. In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership was "nervous" over the mobilisation for the rally against alleged “Vote Chori” and claimed that railway authorities had delayed responding to the party’s requests for train services.

The INDIA bloc has organised a massive 'Vote Bachao Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan / Indira Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi on November 1, 2026, to protest against issues surrounding electoral roll revisions, democratic institutions, and central governance. (ANI)