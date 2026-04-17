West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP plans to use the NIA to detonate a bomb and create unrest before the polls. In response, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the TMC of turning Bengal into a hub of terror, corruption, and mafia rule.

Mamata Banerjee's Bomb Plot Allegation Against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the opposition plan is to bring in the NIA, detonate the bomb, and then blame it on someone else. Addressing a public gathering in Dinhata, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader warned that individuals from outside the state might be utilised to create unrest and trigger arrests of local youth just as the voting process nears.

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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a gathering, said, "Their (BJP) plan is to bring in the NIA, detonate the bomb, and then blame it on someone else. They'll bring in some people from outside, accuse you, and arrest the boys tomorrow. It's just a matter of a few days. Be patient, just register your name, and don't get into any trouble. I'm appealing to you; they'll steal votes by creating trouble. If necessary, you should monitor them even at night..."

Yogi Adityanath Hits Back at TMC

Meanwhile, during a rally in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about identity crisis, hooliganism, crime, and mafia in Bengal. Yogi Adityanath said, "I have come to appeal to you, those people, due to whom Bengal has been facing an identity crisis for the past 15 years, who have turned Bengal into a hub of terror, mafia rule, extortion, and corruption, that TMC is no longer needed. These people have created an atmosphere of fear among the common public, the youth, and daughters and sisters. Because of them, the mafia has emerged. This mafia tendency will be ended by the BJP. This is the BJP's resolve."

BJP Accused of Undermining Bengal's Identity

Earlier, on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to undermine Bengal's identity and constitutional rights, while saying she spent Poila Boishakh among the people of West Bengal and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the state.

The Chief Minister further alleged that people of Bengal were facing "suffering and humiliation" under BJP-ruled states and claimed attempts were being made to impose uniformity by erasing Bengal's culture and diversity. "It pains me deeply to see the suffering and humiliation being inflicted upon them by Bangla-Birodhi BJP. Their existence is being questioned, their constitutional rights are under threat, and in BJP-ruled states, people are being tortured and tormented. They want to impose uniformity by erasing our language, our culture, our food habits, and our diversity," she said. "They believe Bengal can be controlled from Delhi and Gujarat. They are mistaken. Bengal will never bow," she added.

TMC Chief Appeals for Votes

Appealing to voters to support candidates of the All India Trinamool Congress in the ongoing electoral process, Banerjee urged people to place their trust in her party once again, naming several party candidates across constituencies in the state. "Let your vote protect Bengal's identity. Let your vote defend its dignity. Let your vote strengthen the path of Maa-Mati-Manush," she added.

High-Stakes Electoral Contest

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.