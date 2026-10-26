Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the public to join the INDIA bloc’s 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega rally on November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest against the SIR exercise and alleged electoral irregularities.

Kharge Calls for Mega Protest Against Voter Fraud

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the public to join the INDIA bloc’s mega rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. In a video message on X, Kharge alleged that the government “only knows how to steal votes” and is not concerned with issues like inflation. He reiterated the opposition’s demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and an immediate halt to the SIR of electoral rolls.

The Congress leader said, “Friends, it's the festival season, but at this time you are struggling with back-breaking inflation. Yet the government has absolutely no concern about this, because it only knows how to steal votes. Vote theft has happened on a massive scale and is still happening. The constitutional right to vote of millions of Indians is in danger. For this, CEC Gyanesh Kumar is solely responsible. He has done all this on the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The demands of all opposition parties are: Gyanesh Kumar should resign, and the SIR process should be immediately stopped.”

Details of the Upcoming Rally

Public Participation and Logistics

Appealing to the public to participate in the rally, he added, “In connection with this, a ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ mega rally will be held on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. We appeal to you to participate enthusiastically in this rally to save the Constitution and democracy, and make this campaign a success.” INDIA bloc’s rally comes amid the ongoing agitation against the SIR exercise and allegations of voter fraud. On Sunday, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said that they expect 10 lakh people to participate in the protest at Ramlila Maidan.

Trade Bodies Request Postponement

Meanwhile, internal discussions continue within the Congress leadership regarding appeals from local Delhi trade bodies requesting a postponement of the event until after the festive shopping season concludes. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had submitted representations to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging the alliance to postpone the Ramlila Maidan event until after November 10. (ANI)