Malaysia Airlines now offers daily flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur. This is part of TRV Airport's Winter Schedule 2025, which sees a 22% rise in weekly flights, boosting both domestic and international connectivity.

Malaysia Airlines has expanded its Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service to a daily schedule, a significant upgrade from its earlier five-day-a-week operation. The increase in operations, beginning December 2, is set to offer greater convenience to travellers from Kerala, especially those arriving in Thiruvananthapuram, due to low fares. With Kuala Lumpur serving as a major transit hub, offering extensive connectivity beyond Malaysia to destinations such as Australia and New Zealand, the airline's upgrade is expected to increase footfall at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, operated by TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the TRV Airport announced, "@MAS is commencing daily flights from ThiruvananthapuramAirport to Malaysia starting 2 December 2025." With this addition, the route offers 11 weekly flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur, including four AirAsia flights and seven Malaysia Airlines flights.

TRV Airport's Winter Schedule 2025

Earlier in October, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport announced its Winter Schedule 2025, marking a significant 22 per cent increase in weekly flight operations compared to the Summer Schedule of 2025. The new schedule will be effective from October 26 this year to March 28 in 2026.

According to TIAL PRO, under the new schedule, the TRV airport will handle 732 weekly Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), up from 600 in the Summer 2025 schedule. This expansion underscores the airport's growing connectivity and its increasing preference among domestic and international airlines.

TIAL said that the airport will handle a total of 732 weekly ATMs, reflecting a 22 per cent increase from the Summer 2025 schedule. New destinations added include Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru, and Trichy. Enhanced domestic connectivity will cover key cities such as Kannur, Kochi, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, while international connections will include Dammam, Riyadh, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, and Male.

Growth in International Operations

According to TIAL, international flight operations are set to grow by 9 per cent, increasing from 300 weekly ATMs to 326. Major international destinations and weekly flights include Abu Dhabi (66), Sharjah (56), Dammam (28), Kuwait (24), Male (24), Dubai (22), Muscat (22), Kuala Lumpur (22), Doha (20), Singapore (14), Bahrain (10), Colombo (08), Riyadh (06), and Hanimaadhoo (04).

Surge in Domestic Services

The domestic services will register a 35 per cent increase, rising from 300 to 406 weekly ATMs. This growth is driven by enhanced frequency to key metro and regional hubs. Major domestic destinations include Bengaluru (92), Delhi (84), Mumbai (70), Chennai (42), Hyderabad (28), Navi Mumbai (28), Kochi (26), Trichy (12), Kannur (10), Pune (08), and Mangaluru (06).

"The new winter schedule reflects Thiruvananthapuram International Airport's growing importance as a preferred gateway to Kerala and beyond. With enhanced connectivity and new routes, we continue to support regional mobility and economic growth," said TRV Airport spokesperson.