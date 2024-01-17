Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep and others attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding at Guruvayur temple

    Actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, and others attended the marriage ceremony at Guruvayur temple. Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, got married at Guruvayur temple today at 8:45 am

    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, got married at Guruvayur temple today at 8:45 am. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the wedding has prompted tight security arrangements at the venue. In addition to Suresh Gopi's close friends, a substantial gathering of film stars also attended the ceremony. The wedding has generated significant excitement among movie enthusiasts who are eager to witness the gathering of top stars from the Malayalam film industry. Various videos captured at the Guruvayur temple premises have already gone viral.

    Actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, and others attended the marriage ceremony at Guruvayur temple. Mohanlal and Mammootty, along with their families also arrived the night before the wedding. Suresh Gopi's wife shared the pictures on social media. 

     

    Bhagya Suresh's groom is Shreyas Mohan, a businessman hailing from Mavelikkara. The couple got engaged in July, and their wedding has drawn a notable list of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stars from the film industry, such as Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and Kunchacko Boban, are also expected to attend the ceremony.

    Following the wedding, two banquets have been organized – one in Kochi on the 19th and another in Thiruvananthapuram on the 20th. The Kochi banquet is set to host eminent personalities from the fields of cinema and politics. Meanwhile, the feast in Thiruvananthapuram is open to relatives, locals, and friends.

    What is an Osman warning, and why are Sikhs in UK receiving it?

    MP Anantkumar Hegde is like a bad snake: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Bengaluru: Tumkur resident waiting since 3 months for luggage worth Rs 1.5 lakh that went missing at KIA

    PM Modi attends wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur temple; extends wishes to couple

    Shocking! Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction

    What is an Osman warning, and why are Sikhs in UK receiving it?

    MP Anantkumar Hegde is like a bad snake: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Bengaluru: Tumkur resident waiting since 3 months for luggage worth Rs 1.5 lakh that went missing at KIA

    Photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie's birthday; share cute pics

    Anurag Dobhal buys Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 5 Crore

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

