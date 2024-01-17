Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep and others attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding at Guruvayur temple

Actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, and others attended the marriage ceremony at Guruvayur temple. Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, got married at Guruvayur temple today at 8:45 am

Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, got married at Guruvayur temple today at 8:45 am. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the wedding has prompted tight security arrangements at the venue. In addition to Suresh Gopi's close friends, a substantial gathering of film stars also attended the ceremony. The wedding has generated significant excitement among movie enthusiasts who are eager to witness the gathering of top stars from the Malayalam film industry. Various videos captured at the Guruvayur temple premises have already gone viral.

Actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, and others attended the marriage ceremony at Guruvayur temple. Mohanlal and Mammootty, along with their families also arrived the night before the wedding. Suresh Gopi's wife shared the pictures on social media.

Bhagya Suresh's groom is Shreyas Mohan, a businessman hailing from Mavelikkara. The couple got engaged in July, and their wedding has drawn a notable list of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stars from the film industry, such as Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and Kunchacko Boban, are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Following the wedding, two banquets have been organized – one in Kochi on the 19th and another in Thiruvananthapuram on the 20th. The Kochi banquet is set to host eminent personalities from the fields of cinema and politics. Meanwhile, the feast in Thiruvananthapuram is open to relatives, locals, and friends.