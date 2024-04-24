Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Make your women sleep with Rahul Gandhi to check if he's impotent': Gujarat Congress leader's shocker (WATCH)

    Gujarat Congress leader Pratap Dudhat sparked widespread outrage on Wednesday with his reprehensible remarks aimed at BJP leader Bhupat Bhayani, who recently dubbed Rahul Gandhi as 'Napunshak' (impotent).

    Gujarat Congress leader Pratap Dudhat sparked widespread outrage on Wednesday with his reprehensible remarks aimed at BJP leader Bhupat Bhayani, who recently dubbed Rahul Gandhi as 'Napunshak' (impotent). In a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, Dudhat suggested that people send their mother-daughters 'to sleep' with the Gandhi scion to test his potency, sparking widespread condemnation.

    "Congress leader Pratap Dudhat has clearly said that send your sister's daughter to Rahul Gandhi to measure his masculinity. How vile is this statement. It is not Pratap Dudhat but the DNA of Congress that speaks," wrote Zubin Ashara, BJP Gujarat's state media co-head, attacking Dudhat. 

    The controversy erupted after Bhupat Bhayani, a former AAP MLA who recently joined BJP, made disparaging remarks about Rahul Gandhi's leadership abilities, using derogatory language. Speaking at a gathering in Junagadh on Monday evening, Bhayani did not mince words as he disparaged Rahul Gandhi, asserting, "The country cannot be handed over to an impotent like Rahul Gandhi."

    Amid mounting criticism, Bhayani stood by his remarks, arguing for the right to freedom of speech and contextualizing his comments within the electoral framework.

    Bhayani's controversial statements were delivered during the inauguration of the central BJP office in Visavdar, Junagadh. Addressing party members, he emphasized the contrasting leadership qualities of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

    Also read: 'PM Modi rattled, panicked by Congress' krantikari manifesto': Rahul Gandhi amid inheritance tax row (WATCH)

    "The helm of the country can only be entrusted in the hands of capable leadership like Narendrabhai," Bhayani asserted, emphasizing that his comments were intended for electoral discourse.

    In an effort to address the backlash, Bhayani attempted to dampen the repercussions by expressing remorse if his remarks had offended anyone. He clarified that his statement was a personal expression and did not reflect the official stance of the party. "We have put our point before the public," Bhayani stated, aiming to provide context to his comments within the wider context of political discourse.

    The impact of Bhayani's statements rippled beyond party affiliations, drawing condemnation from Manoj Joshi, the President of Junagadh City Congress. Joshi denounced the derogatory remarks aimed at Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the need for respectful discourse in political exchanges.

    "I strongly condemn the comments made by former Visavdar MLA Bhupatbhai Bhayani on our national leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday," Joshi asserted, highlighting the divisive nature of Bhayani's rhetoric.

