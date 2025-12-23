Congress MP Imran Masood backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on violence in Bangladesh, stating if she were PM, she'd retaliate like Indira Gandhi. He referenced Indira's actions against Pakistan, urging for Priyanka to be made Prime Minister.

'Make Priyanka PM, she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi'

Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday said that if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were made the Prime Minister, she would give a strong response like her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was defending her remarks on rising violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Imran Masood said, "... Is Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister? Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi. She is Priyanka Gandhi. She has Gandhi added behind her name. She is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, who inflicted so much damage on Pakistan that those wounds still haven't healed. Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate. You won't dare to do that."

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks on Bangladesh violence

Recently, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre to take cognisance of the increasing violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities after the murder of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Vadra pointed at the brutal killing of religious minorities in Bangladesh. In a post on X, she said, "The news of the brutal murder by a mob of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh is extremely alarming. In any civilised society, discrimination, violence, and murder based on religion, caste, identity, etc., are crimes against humanity. The Government of India should take cognisance of the rising violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in the neighbouring country and firmly raise the issue of their safety with the Government of Bangladesh."

Hindu youth lynched in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested seven people in connection with the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, stated in a post on X.

The victim, Dipu Chandra Das (27), a garment worker and follower of Sanatan Dharma, was beaten to death on December 18 in the Bhaluka area of Mymensingh district.

According to police, the killing was allegedly triggered by accusations of blasphemy. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the country's largest minority organisation, strongly condemned the murder, describing it as a brutal act that threatens communal harmony. (ANI)