GRSE laid the keel for the second Multi-Purpose Vessel for Germany's Carsten Rehder, part of its largest-ever MPV contract. The project, a boost for the 'Make in India' initiative, involves building twelve modern vessels for the German firm.

As a mark of its commitment towards the "Make in India, Make for the World" vision, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd laid the keel for the second vessel of Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) project being executed for Germany's Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, on Monday, December 29.

The release stated that this contract - the largest for MPVs in GRSE's history - is a testament to the shipyard's efforts towards diversification of products and expansion to the global commercial shipbuilding market.

The ceremony was graced by M Venkatesh Murthy, Chief General Manager, CSB, GRSE, and Sujoy Chakravorty, Chief General Manager, Commercial, GRSE, in the presence of senior officials from GRSE and representatives from the German shipping firm & DNV.

Project Scope and Vessel Details

The project involves the design and building of a modern series of high-performance vessels under the CORAL 7500 DWT MPV series.

The initial contract for four vessels was signed on June 22, 2024, followed by subsequent agreements bringing the total order to twelve boats. The final contracts, including the ninth to twelfth Hybrid Propulsion MPVs, were signed on September 19, 2025.

Technical Specifications

Each MPV will have an overall length of 120 metres, a beam of 17 metres, and a draught of 5.85 metres.

With a capacity of 7,500 metric tonnes, these vessels feature a single large cargo hold designed for bulk, general, and project cargoes. An innovative feature is the ability to carry containers on hatch covers and multiple large wind turbine blades on deck, enhancing cargo-handling flexibility.

Partnerships and Certification

The project is being developed in close collaboration with German firms, including F.H. Bertling, ForestWav Navigation/Schulte & Bruns, and Delft Shipping.

As per the release, technical design expertise has been provided by M/s SEDS, in partnership with GRSE. These ships shall be certified by DNV, the classification society. (ANI)