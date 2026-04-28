Swami Pranavananda has urged Congress to make DK Shivakumar the CM of Karnataka, warning that failing to do so would insult the Vokkaliga community. The demand comes amid speculation of a power-sharing deal as the government crosses its halfway mark.

President of the Arya Idiga Kendra Samiti, Swami Pranavananda, on Monday urged the Congress high command to appoint Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, asserting that failing to do so would be an insult to the Vokkaliga community.

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The demand comes as the Karnataka government recently crossed the halfway mark of its term, reviving speculation regarding a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing arrangement between the top leadership of the state.

"I have already discussed this with DK Shivakumar as well. Through the media, I request him to take the next bold step. This is insulting. Why is the Congress party taking such a decision? This is not good. DK Shivakumar has many ministers and supporters with him. We have power and dedication. Wherever DK Shivakumar goes, to districts and taluks, you can see that not just one caste, but Congress workers and people from all communities gather there. He is not merely a caste leader. But the Vokkaliga community wants him to become Chief Minister. If the high command does not make him CM, then it is also an insult to the Vokkaliga community," said Swami Pranavananda.

Warning to Congress High Command

Swami Pranavananda further warned that any delay in executing the decision to appoint DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister would lead to significant challenges for the Congress party. He asserted that these issues would not be confined to Karnataka but would impact the party on a broader scale.

"Now that two-and-a-half years have already passed, and nearly three years are approaching, why should we keep waiting for the high command? Maybe the high command has now become a 'low command' because of this delay. I am warning the Congress high command that if you delay further in making DK Shivakumar the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Congress party will face many issues, not only in Karnataka," added Pranavananda.

Power Struggle Intensifies

The power struggle within the Karnataka Congress intensified as the state government reached its halfway mark, triggering fresh speculation over a potential leadership change. The ongoing controversy features key figures including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Adding a new dimension to the tussle, Home Minister G Parameshwara, a prominent Dalit leader, has also signalled his aspirations for the top post.